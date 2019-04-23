Login

Uncategorized Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Extra!

Get involved in the Indy community.

Pints for Press

Listen and learn from our editorial staff as they go “behind the pages” of our cover stories. Events will be held regularly. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting journalism.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, April 24

5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.

@ Night Lizard Brewing Company

Join senior editors Tyler Hayden and Matt Kettmann to discuss the reporting and writing of this week’s cover story, “The Fight For the Frozen Head.” Buy a pint and $1 goes to supporting our journalism.
PAST

Wednesday, March 27

5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.

@ Night Lizard Brewing Company

Join senior editor Michelle Drown and and the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Rich Block and Liz Beem for pints and a brief conversation where they’ll discuss the zoo’s lone Asian elephant, Little Mac, and what her future holds.
PAST

Wednesday, Jan 16

5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.

@ Night Lizard Brewing Company

For our first event, join our senior editor Matt Kettmann and “agave evangelist” Doug Richardson of the Drylands Farming Company for pints of ale and a brief conversation about the potential for growing and producing distilled agave spirits in Santa Barbara County and beyond. Click here to read the cover story.
Backyard Brunch

Eat and drink from over 30 of Santa Barbara’s hotspots as they dish out brunch under the trees. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Santa Barbara Gives! campaign.

PAST

Saturday, April 6

VIB: 11:30a.m.

GA: 12:30p.m.

@ Night Lizard Brewing Company

Santa Barbara’s food and drink hotspots will bring out the best of their brunch fare for you and fellow brunch lovers to devour. Are you serious about your brunch? Be a V.I.B. (Very Important Bruncher) to get early access to all the food, drinks, music, and lawn games. The next Backyard Brunch will be held April 2020.
Best Fest

Mingle and boogie with with some of the finest folks in town as we celebrate the winners of our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll.

UPCOMING

Thursday, Oct 17

Mark your calendars and join us at our 4th Annual Best Fest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Enjoy sips and bites from many of the winning restaurants, wineries, and breweries featured in our Best of Santa Barbara® issue, publishing October 17. Tickets on sale August 15, 2019.
Burger Week

To kick off summer, we team up with eateries all over Santa Barbara County to bring you 7 days of $7 burgers. Vegans, meat lovers, and everyone in between can find something delicious and up their alley. Burger Week 2019 will run from June 27 – July 3.

St. Patrick’s Day Stroll

Get out your green and join The Santa Barbara Independent for our 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll! Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 5pm. We start at Indy HQ – 12 E. Figueroa St. and stroll down State St. Kids are welcome!

Santa Barbara Gives!

Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors are motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project. Applications for the 2019 campaign will open in late spring.

Hutton Parker Foundation Media Grant

The Santa Barbara Independent and Hutton Parker Foundation have partnered to create a unique Media Grant opportunity to benefit local area nonprofit agencies by providing a professionally produced newspaper insert specific to selected applicants.

Applicants apply to Hutton Parker Foundation using the online Media Grant Application. Applications will remain current through the end of the year in which they are received. All applications will be reviewed quarterly with applicant notifications made by Foundation staff. Once applicants are notified of approval, they will work directly with The Santa Barbara Independent staff to create their insert. Click here for more details on how to apply.

