Pints for Press
Listen and learn from our editorial staff as they go “behind the pages” of our cover stories. Events will be held regularly. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting journalism.
Wednesday, April 24
5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.
@ Night Lizard Brewing Company
Wednesday, March 27
5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.
@ Night Lizard Brewing Company
Wednesday, Jan 16
5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.
@ Night Lizard Brewing Company
Backyard Brunch
Eat and drink from over 30 of Santa Barbara’s hotspots as they dish out brunch under the trees. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Santa Barbara Gives! campaign.
Saturday, April 6
VIB: 11:30a.m.
GA: 12:30p.m.
@ Night Lizard Brewing Company
Best Fest
Mingle and boogie with with some of the finest folks in town as we celebrate the winners of our annual Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll.
Thursday, Oct 17
Burger Week
To kick off summer, we team up with eateries all over Santa Barbara County to bring you 7 days of $7 burgers. Vegans, meat lovers, and everyone in between can find something delicious and up their alley. Burger Week 2019 will run from June 27 – July 3.
St. Patrick’s Day Stroll
Get out your green and join The Santa Barbara Independent for our 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll! Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 5pm. We start at Indy HQ – 12 E. Figueroa St. and stroll down State St. Kids are welcome!
Santa Barbara Gives!
Santa Barbara Gives! is a year-end giving campaign for Santa Barbara nonprofits born from a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and The Fund for Santa Barbara. The goal is to create a new network of donors for participating nonprofits, make it easy for people to donate via SBGives.org, and inspire first-time donors to support a wide variety of causes in Santa Barbara. A project-based program, Santa Barbara Gives! donors are motivated by both the overall mission of an organization and a specific social change project. Applications for the 2019 campaign will open in late spring.
Hutton Parker Foundation Media Grant
The Santa Barbara Independent and Hutton Parker Foundation have partnered to create a unique Media Grant opportunity to benefit local area nonprofit agencies by providing a professionally produced newspaper insert specific to selected applicants.
Applicants apply to Hutton Parker Foundation using the online Media Grant Application. Applications will remain current through the end of the year in which they are received. All applications will be reviewed quarterly with applicant notifications made by Foundation staff. Once applicants are notified of approval, they will work directly with The Santa Barbara Independent staff to create their insert. Click here for more details on how to apply.