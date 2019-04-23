Join senior editor Michelle Drown and and the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Rich Block and Liz Beem for pints and a brief conversation where they’ll discuss the zoo’s lone Asian elephant, Little Mac, and what her future holds.

Santa Barbara’s food and drink hotspots will bring out the best of their brunch fare for you and fellow brunch lovers to devour. Are you serious about your brunch? Be a V.I.B. (Very Important Bruncher) to get early access to all the food, drinks, music, and lawn games. The next Backyard Brunch will be held April 2020.

Mark your calendars and join us at our 4th Annual Best Fest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Enjoy sips and bites from many of the winning restaurants, wineries, and breweries featured in our Best of Santa Barbara® issue, publishing October 17. Tickets on sale August 15, 2019.

Burger Week To kick off summer, we team up with eateries all over Santa Barbara County to bring you 7 days of $7 burgers. Vegans, meat lovers, and everyone in between can find something delicious and up their alley. Burger Week 2019 will run from June 27 – July 3.

St. Patrick’s Day Stroll Get out your green and join The Santa Barbara Independent for our 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll! Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 5pm. We start at Indy HQ – 12 E. Figueroa St. and stroll down State St. Kids are welcome!

Santa Barbara Gives!