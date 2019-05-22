Does College Equal Career?

Santa Barbara’s Place in the Ever-Changing American Job Market

Spencer Barr, SBHS Career Counselor

Does anyone major in 19th-century French poetry anymore?

Back in the day, college was more about broadening horizons and finding your calling. Lately, more and more young people are choosing areas of study that will improve their employability ​— ​and not land them back at their parents’ house, agonizing over student-loan debt and keeping their room clean.

With regional economic forecasts guiding the way, students, educators, and employment experts alike are looking to better connect the dots between where the jobs are and what skills are needed to land them. But are job seekers willing to heed the market’s call by following the “help wanted” signs?

The 2019 UCSB Economic Forecast notes that employment growth has been strong in every industry over the past three years, with the exception of retail trade and information technology. With the City of Santa Barbara’s unemployment rate at a low 2.6 percent (Goleta’s is at 2.7), the region is facing a new reality: There are now more job openings than unemployed people.

Workforce shortages are happening across parts of the state and nation, but they are particularly pronounced along the South Coast, where the labor market is tight, cost of living is high, and the perils of commuting are a continued source of tedious conversation.

According to the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, industry sectors with the highest employment are: food, beverage, and agriculture; tourism and hospitality; health care; and building and design, the latter seeing an extra lift following last year’s destructive 1/9 Debris Flow and preceding Thomas Fire.

So is Santa Barbara able to recruit and grow its own, adequately skilled workforce? With about 210,000 jobs countywide ​— ​most of which occur on the South Coast ​— ​that’s one tall order with no silver bullet.

Speaking of silver: Labor economists have issued a warning for what they call the “silver tsunami”: the massive wave of aging baby boomers who are in the process of exiting the labor force, leaving in their wake a knowledge and skills gap that is unsettling to many industries.

Career Without College?

An interesting development that aims to alleviate some pressure is that high schools in California are now being measured on how well they are preparing students for college and career. The state now monitors the “College and Career Readiness Indicator,” pushing secondary schools to offer and expand pathway programs that put students on track toward specific careers, whether requiring a college degree or not. The state has invested $500 million toward the cause.

The initiatives are widely welcomed by educators and industry leaders. But they also agree that they’ll be putting in overtime to handle challenges with funding and coordination, not to mention overcoming the stigma associated with traditional vocational education programs that were started with good intentions in the early 1900s. Those programs eventually fizzled over concerns that they’d become the dumping grounds for poor and underperforming students.

Over the years, other forms of career training programs have surfaced in the schools, but nothing quite as dynamic and all-encompassing as what we are seeing today.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District currently has 989 7th- to 12th-grade students within 18 Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway programs covering nine industry sectors. Representatives from all of those fields were present at the district’s recent, first-ever CTE Advisory Forum. “Industry needs education, and education needs industry,” said Kimberly Hoj, the district’s coordinator of special programs who coordinated the gathering.

Kimberly Hoj at a Pathway to the Future event at DPHS

District Superintendent Cary Matsuoka acknowledged to the group that education has not always moved fast enough to keep up with the rapid evolution and needs of business and industry. But the two worlds are taking steps to better align their interests today. “The relationship between our CTE programs and local businesses are some of the best that I have ever seen,” said Matsuoka, who’s spent 40 years in education. “My hope is that we become a more agile school district as we listen to our industry partners.”

The forum’s crowd consisted of contractors, architects, mechanics, nurses, graphic artists, culinary artists, marketers, and hoteliers sitting side by side with teachers, counselors, students, and other stakeholders. “We really need your input,” said Matsuoka. “You are dealing with pressure to find a qualified workforce. We need to hear from you: What do you need from the workers of today?”

Can Industry Adapt?

Santa Barbara High School career counselor Spencer Barr said it’s exciting to see the pieces falling into place that will put all kinds of students on a path to becoming empowered and productive adults. “We were graduating all of these kids with bachelor’s degrees who had to come back to their parents’ house because they didn’t have any employable skills, at least not in the area where the jobs are,” he said. “Our pathways prepare kids for college and career. Not just college, not just career, but both!”

The walls of Barr’s career center are covered with promo felt pennants advertising universities from across the nation. He said it’s been harder to get his hands on fan gear from industry sectors that would catch the teenage eye. “Unlike the universities, industry doesn’t have the marketing wing,” he said. “I have to go out and get it.”

There’s a learning curve, too, for business and trades folks who are trying to engage with the bureaucratic world of public education. Educators speak their own language, said district forum guest speaker and “industry liaison” Mike Etchart, who works in the entertainment business. His role, along with other liaisons representing various industry sectors, is to assist districts with creating work-based learning experiences like guest speakers, field trips, job shadowing, internships, and apprenticeships.

“I learned that I need an education acronym decoder ring at all times, and that districts can be byzantine,” Etchart said. “But also that, for the most part, people put students’ needs first. … It’s crucial, this connection between industry and education.”

What’s My Motivation?

Not everyone needs or wants to go to college. In fact, U.S. Census data shows that 33 percent of Americans older than 25 have completed a four-year degree.

Advocates for college and career readiness say students benefit from having the seeds planted early on that reveal there are many ways to make a living, all requiring different levels of training and education. “When they find the things they love, motivation is natural,” said Hoj, who is also a district CTE teacher in arts, media, and entertainment. “I want students to find what they love and align what they love to the greater good.”

It’s a delicate balance for educators who are advocating career readiness, but not at the expense of developing well-rounded individuals.

“As more students opt for occupationally linked majors, the role of the humanities and social sciences in the curriculum must be protected,” said educator and Forbes contributor Michael T. Nietzel in response to data confirming that humanities and liberal arts are struggling while STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields and health-and-human services majors are surging. “We don’t need more engineers who know nothing about the Civil War, police officers who believe Churchill was a fictional character, or nurses who have never been moved by a great novel,” he said. “A grounding in the humanities and social sciences is indispensable, regardless of college major.”