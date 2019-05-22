Workin’ It

Our Annual Jobs Issue

By Camie Bardwell | Photographs by Paul Wellman
Published May 22, 2019

For this year’s Workin’ It special issue on the Santa Barbara job market, we challenged veteran journalist
Camie Barnwell to find the pulse of what’s beating in the region’s employment world. 

She found educators reassessing whether college makes sense anymore, a construction industry hungry for workers to staff its high-paying jobs, and offices concerned about the health of their workers.

Plus, we asked our readers to tell us about why they love their jobs, and we are publishing many of the most inspirational and interesting responses in this report.