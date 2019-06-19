Committee Spotlight: SBAOR Board of Directors

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® spotlights a single committee each month that dedicates their time and expertise to address the divergent interests of our members and helps develop effective policies. For the month of June, the Committee spotlight goes to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors determines the goals, sets the direction, and approves or denies all policy matters of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®. The membership of the Association has entrusted its Board of Directors and Officers with the duty and responsibility to manage the affairs of the Association for the benefit of the membership and the public it serves. Members of the Board of Directors are volunteers from the Association and are elected to two-year terms, with Officers elected yearly.

Board of Directors Members: Andy Alexander, Staci Caplan, Janet Caminite, Brian Johnson, Rick Wilson, Robert Walsmith Jr, Erin Muslera, Patrick Rodriguez, Jordan Robinson, Jean Sedar, Marcos Lazaro, Geoff Rue, Rich Van Seenus and Yours Truly (President).

The Association thanks you for your service and dedication to protecting private property rights and managing the affairs of the Association.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.