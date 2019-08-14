After-School Activities Guide 2019

SPORTS

SPORTS

After-School Martial Arts with Aikido Kenkyukai

Confidence. Discipline. Respect … all in a fun and safe environment. Learn valuable life lessons and how to make memories that last a lifetime!

Kids: Mon. and Wed., 5pm; Sat., 10am. Teens & Tweens: Mon. and Wed., 5:45pm; Sat., 10am. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., and Goleta Valley Community Ctr., 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Intro packages start at $17 (including uniform). Call or text 870-5437. aki-usa.org

Capoeira Classes

Professor Chin has a natural gift as a teacher and will teach capoeira movements that combine everything from acrobatic movements to Brazilian drumming. The children will be challenged both physically and mentally in a very positive way while having fun.

Tue. and Thu., 4-4:45pm; ages 3-6. Wed., 4pm, and Sat., 10am; ages 7-11. Capoeira Sul da Bahia, 1230 State St., Ste. C. $16-95/month. Call 637-5355.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics Program

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics offers recreational through competitive-level gymnastics, open gym, boys’ tumbling, birthday parties, camps, and private lessons for beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of gymnastics training.

Mon.-Sat., starting Aug. 26, for girls and boys ages 18 months-18 years. Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. Gymnastics Ctr., 531 E. Ortega St. Call 963-4492 for pricing. girlsincsb.org

Glen Annie Golf Club

Glen Annie junior golf programs offer year-round learning opportunities for boys and girls and provide the chance for young golfers to improve their skills in a safe and caring atmosphere.

Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Rd., Goleta. Prices vary. Ages 6-17. Call Rich Barker, PGA Head Golf Professional at 968-6400 x102.

Ice in Paradise Skating School

If you want to start playing ice hockey, learn to figure skate, or just have fun during daily public skating, this is where it all starts! The skating director will find the right place for you. Skating School is for all ages. Eight-week sessions.

Tue., 4:45pm, and/or Sat., 11:30am (times vary by age/level). New Young Norqs Youth Hockey intro for ages 4-10, Sat., 11:15am, 6-week session. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Prices vary. Call 879-1550 or email info@iceinparadise.org. iceinparadise.org

Montecito Family YMCA Itty Bitty Sports

Introduce the fundamentals of soccer and/or basketball while encouraging character development. Teamwork and sportsmanship are at the core of this youth sports program. This fall, kids in our Itty Bitty Sports class will be playing soccer! Please check class start dates upon registration.

Early Fall Session Dates: September 1–October 26. Tuesdays 3:30-4:15pm. Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Facility membership: $55; Program membership: $73. Ages 4-5. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

Montecito Family YMCA Basketball League

Children will sharpen essential skills and learn new ones in this league, with practices and games focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Days and times TBA. Most games will be played at the Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Prices vary. Grades K to junior high. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

Montecito Family YMCA NFL Youth Flag Football League.

The Y teams up with NFL Flag to provide this safe, fast-paced sport that teaches the fundamentals and always involves every player on the team.

Sep. 7-Nov. 16. Registration ends Aug. 23. Most games will be played at the Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $117-$148. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

Montecito Family YMCA Otters Swim Team

The Y Swim Team places an emphasis on participation, technique, character development, team building, water polo fundamentals, and fun. Sessions are four or five weeks long.

Session begins Aug. 5. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $68/ facility members; $126 program members. Ages 6-14. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

Montecito Family YMCA Youth Swimming

Imagine watching your child swim across the pool for the first time or learn a new stroke that they didn’t think they could ever do. When your kids take a swim lesson with the Y, they will gain confidence and learn new skills in a fun, caring environment, as well as stay active and healthy!

Days and times vary. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $60-$120. Ages 3-12. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

Montecito Family YMCA Otters Water Polo

Water polo is known for its toughness and endurance, but the Y has developed a program that harnesses all the dynamic aspects of the game, such as toughness and endurance, in a safe way! This fun game will motivate kids to swim and stay fit while learning water-safety skills.

Fri., Aug. 5-30, 5:30-6:30pm. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $52-$85. Ages 7-12. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/

one. Soccer Schools After-School Enrichment Program

Enjoy the world’s most beautiful sport in a familiar and trusted school environment. Coaches will focus on skill development, ball mastery, fun games, 1v1 moves, shooting, skills competitions, and small-sided games. Develop technical and tactical skills while building confidence!

Sessions are 8-11 weeks long (depending on the school) and held at the following elementary schools: Hollister, Brandon, Mountain View, Ellwood, Isla Vista, Foothill, Kellogg, La Patera, Adams, Washington, Monroe, Roosevelt, Cold Spring, Montecito Union, and Lady of Mount Carmel. Ages K-6. Call 845-6801 or email info@onesoccerschools.com. onesoccerschools.com

Page Youth Center Fall Basketball Clinic

Athletes will train with coaches to develop fundamental through advanced basketball skills. They will also spend time each session with a sports fitness specialist.

Girls, Grades 1-8: Tue., Sept. 3-Oct 10; Boys, Grades 1-4: Wed., Sept.4-Oct. 11. Boys, Grades 5-8: Thu., Sept.5-Oct. 12. All sessions 3:45-5pm. $150. Special Needs clinics on Tuesdays. (SBSNAP) Page Youth Ctr., 4540 Hollister Ave. Call 967-8778. pageyouthcenter.org

Paragon Academy Kids’Jiu-Jitsu Program

Classes will teach your child the basics of martial arts in a fast-paced, challenging, fun environment. In addition to techniques, the classes will also focus on “bully-proofing” drills that will not only teach your child self-defense, but also increase their confidence.

Days, times, and prices vary. Paragon S.B., 617 N. Salsipuedes St.; call 730-1927. Paragon Goleta, 5940 Calle Real, Goleta; call 681-1691. Ages 3-12. Email paragonbjj@gmail.com. paragonbjj.com/kidvs

S.B. Family YMCA Cheer Team

Join our Cheer Team and build self-esteem while developing social skills and healthy relationships with others. Your cheerleader will learn basic motions, jumps, cheers, and chants.

Mon., Sept. 10-Oct. 8. 4-4:45pm. $53/month, $68/program. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. Grades Pre-K-3. ciymca.org/santa-barbara

S.B. Family YMCA NFL Youth Flag Football

The Y has teamed up with NFL Flag to provide this safe, fast-paced sport that teaches the fundamentals and always involves every player on the team.

Sept. 3-Nov. 16. Registration ends Aug. 23. This league travels for games between the S.B., Montecito, Ventura, and Stuart C. Gildred (Santa Ynez) YMCAs. $117-$148. Grades 1-8, divisions assigned based on grade. ciymca.org/santa-barbara

S.B. Family YMCA Swim Team

Join the Gators, a competitive team with Y spirit! This challenging group activity will get your child excited about health and wellness. Building on developed skills, practices get them ready for games and swim meets. Swim Team tryouts are held on a rolling basis.

Dates vary. Junior Varsity: Mon.-Fri., 4-5pm; ages 6-10; Varsity: Mon.-Fri., 5-6pm; ages 11-15. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. $91-$155/month. ciymca.org/santa-barbara ciymca.org/santa-barbara

S.B. Family YMCA Youth Swimming

Imagine watching your child swim across the pool for the first time or learn a new stroke that they didn’t think they could ever do. When your kids take a swim lesson with the Y, they will gain confidence and learn new skills in a fun, caring environment, as well as stay active and healthy!

Days, times, and prices vary. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. All ages. ciymca.org/santa-barbara

S.B. Family YMCA Youth Soccer

This program provides young players with an opportunity to learn and enjoy soccer in a positive and fun environment. Practice and games will take place on the same day.

Sept. 3-Nov. 7. Registration ends Aug. 23. Pre-K: Tue., 3:30-4:30pm; kindergarten: Tue., 4:30-5:30pm; grades 1-2: Thu.: 3:30-4:45pm; grades 3-4: Thu., 4:45-6pm. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. $84-$104. ciymca.org/santa-barbara

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Aces Tennis

Chris McBride will help youngsters find their inner tennis ace through basic hand-eye coordination and exposure to stroke production using fun on-court games.

Mon. or Wed., starting Sept. 11 or 13, 4:15-5pm. Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $88-$97. Ages 7-9. Call 564-5573.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: East Beach Volleyball Academy

Whether you,re new to to the sport of volleyball or want to take your game to the next level, the academy,s staff will share their knowledge and experience through positive coaching and professional practices.

Thu., Sept. 7-28, 4:15-5:15pm. East Beach Volleyball Cts. $70-$77. Ages 8-14. Call 897-2519.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Family Martial Arts with Chris Millner

Children will develop flexibility, coordination, balance, and control using kung-fu workouts and traditional forms of self-defense. Family members are encouraged (but not required) to participate in this class. Purchase a 12-session punch card from the Carrillo Recreation Center.

Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat.; free classes: Sept. 16, 18, and 21. Times vary. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $111-$122. Ages 7-12. Call 897-2519.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Hot Shots High School Tennis

Get ready for high school tennis with coach Ben Ncube. Starting mid-October, days and times TBA.

Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $112-$124. Ages 11-16. Call 564-5573.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Kidz Love Soccer

This popular program provides fun, organized soccer classes and camps for children in a lively, positive, safe environment. Kids will learn how to play soccer while developing a lifelong love for soccer and sports.

Pre-Soccer, Soccer 1-3. Wed. and Sat. Times vary by age group. Sessions begin week of Sept. 18. Dwight Murphy Field, corner of Niños and Por La Mar drs. $104-$114. Ages 4-12. Call 564-5422.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Little Dragons Youth Martial Arts with Chris Millner

Kids will learn the 12 animal movements of kung fu in three different class levels. At this age, the animal movements help children develop body awareness and self-confidence. All students receive patches and belts for their achievements. Purchase a 12-session punch card from the Carrillo Recreation Center.

Mon., Wed., and Sat.; free classes: Sept. 16, 18, and 21. Times vary. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $76-$84. Ages 4-6. Call 897-2519.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Mini-Aces Tennis

Let Chris McBride teach your tiny tennis pro the basics in this super-fun class. Basic hand-eye coordination and exposure to stroke production is taught using fun on-court games.

Mon. or Wed., starting Sept. 11 or 13, 3:30-4:15pm. Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $88-$97. Ages 4-6. Call 564-5573.

S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Surf Program

This program’s goal is to get students active for approximately 90 minutes a day. Our instructors are trained to help the first-time surfer to stand and the intermediate surfer to advance. We offer classes at two locations.

Leadbetter and Campus Point, Mon.-Fri.: 3:30-5pm. Wetsuits and surfboards are provided if needed. $100 for Aug. 19-31. $200 for one-month membership, $175 for two months, $150 for three months. Call 729-7101.

S.B. Parks & Recreation: Swim Lessons

Private lessons are offered in Sep., Oct., and Nov. at Los Baños Del Mar Pool, 401 Shoreline Dr. Group Swim Lessons-Level 2 will also be offered in Sept. Private Swim Lessons: $115, Group Lessons-Level 2: $60.

S.B. Parks & Recreation: Boogie and Surf Travel Camp

Boogie and Surf Traveling Camp focuses on building community, camaraderie, and confidence one wave at a time. Kids are encouraged to boogie board and surf, but emphasis is on having a fun and safe day at the beach.

Nov. 25-29; Dec. 23-27; Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020. Call 729-7101.

S.B. Sailing Center’s Youth After-School Sailing Program

Come learn the ropes (and sheets and halyards) once the school year starts! There’s no long-term commitment, and you don’t have to sign up for a set amount of sessions to participate in this popular program.