After-School Activities Guide 2019
Be Amazed at All There Is to Do After School with Our Complete Listings
by Terry Ortega, Amber White, and Graham Brown
Here are a few items that today’s students need to make sure they
are ready for the new school year.
Crayons to create the next masterpiece.
Composition book to compose the next great play, poem, story, or song.
Paper and pencil to write down remedies for diseases, climate change, and political conflict.
Calculator to count the number of friends you stick up for and the bullies that you won’t tolerate.
Planner to make sure you don’t forget school vacations.
Highlighter to keep track of your dreams, however unique and outrageous they may be.
Oh, and one more thing…a backpack to hold your supplies as well as your individuality and ideals.
Now be brave and have an exceptional school year!
ART, DANCE, THEATER, AND MUSIC
American Riviera Children’s Chorus
This after-school children’s choral ensemble focuses on developing healthy voices to sing harmony in traditional and contemporary choral literature while educating the whole child — heart, mind, and voice — using a blended approach of Kodaly and Orff modalities to teach musicianship. Students engage in music theory lessons, sight singing, ear training, and team-building exercises on a weekly basis. Rehearsals involve deep explorations of poetry, text, and the study of different languages. Vocal training is based on bel canto singing, emphasizing healthy vocal technique. The program follows different thematic elements in its programming. Field trips and outside engagements related to the program’s themes are common throughout each semester.
Email admin@arcchorus.com. arcchorus.com
Collabreations Youth Theatre
More than talent and performance, this program is about creation, teamwork, and always having a blast! Students will unleash their imagination and silliness as they work together to create their own original piece of theater, which they perform at the end of the session. In this judgment-free environment, self-confidence skyrockets, teamwork flourishes, and new friendships thrive!
Days, times, and locations vary. $15/class. Grades 1-6. Email create@collabreations.org. collabreations.org
Goleta School of Ballet
This school offers a solid foundation in classical ballet and is dedicated to teaching at all levels with a genuine fondness for music and dance. With annual performances, this comprehensive ballet training school has been teaching students in the community for 35 years.
Mon.-Fri., 3-7pm; Sat., 8:30am-12:30pm; starting Sept. 3. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. $60-$66 for one class/wk. ($30 yearly registration fee). Ages 3-18. Email: info@goletaschoolofballet.com. goletaschoolofballet.com
Gustafson Dance Fall 2019 Dance Program
Choose from a full curriculum of ballet for all ages; a graduated program for children beginning at age 2 with Creative Dance, followed by Pre-Ballet, Primary, and then six levels of Ballet. There is also a graduated program of Jazz and Tap for ages 4-12. Ballet students perform in the State Street Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Granada, while the Creative Dance, Pre-Ballet, and Jazz and Tap students perform in Rudolph at the Lobero with State Street Ballet Young Dancers. The school year culminates with a spring production for the entire school at the Lobero Theatre.
Mon.-Sat., starting Sept. 9, times vary. Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Rd. 17-week semester: $370-$1,040. Ages 2+. Call 563-3262 x1. Email info@gustafsondance.com. gustafsondance.com
Kindermusik with Kathy and Friends
Give your child the gift of music for life with Maestro Kathy Hayden and Kindermusik Educators, an award-winning music education program inspiring young minds through music, singing, drumming, storytelling, and movement for more than 22 years. Programs are afternoons, mornings, and evenings and for all ages. Classes include instrument instruction, singing, creative movement, drumming, percussion, music theory, piano, ukulele, dulcimer, recorder, xylophones, and lots of fun.
Classes year-round in S.B. and Carpinteria. Prices vary. Ages 0-8. Call 680-0749. kindermusikwithkathy.com
Notes for Notes Studios
Aspiring young musicians will explore, create, and record music at either studio location. Studios are packed with electric and acoustic guitars, drums, keys/synthesizers, and more. Schedule lessons, and book rehearsal space and recording sessions.
Mon.-Fri., 3-7pm. Notes for Notes Studio West, 602 W. Anapamu St., and Notes for Notes Studio East, 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Ages 10-18. Call (888) 390-0493. notesfornotes.org
S.B. Dance Arts
From your child’s first steps to their graduation performance, S.B. Dance Arts offers so much more than dance — it provides children a place to belong. Classes include jazz, hip-hop, ballet, tap, aerial, contemporary, lyrical, mini moves, tumbling, and Disney Dance! There are performance companies and a competition team for ages 6+. Voted Best Dance Studio in the S.B. Independent’s Best Of Readers’ Poll.
Mon.-Sat., Sept. 3-May 20, times vary. S.B. Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St. Prices vary depending on course. Ages 18 months+. Call 966-5299. sbdancearts.com
S.B. Festival Ballet
Bringing the gift of classical and modern ballet to our community for more than 50 years, S.B. Festival Ballet is dedicated to training through practicing safe and correct technique, developing artistry, and providing a supportive and dignified environment for your student. Creative movement to pre-ballet to professional-level classes are offered. Students range from toddlers to adults, from serious professionals to recreational dance lovers.
Mon.-Sat., starting Aug. 26, times vary. S.B. Festival Ballet, 1019 Chapala St., Ste. B. Prices vary depending on course. Ages 3+. Call 966-0711. santabarbarafestivalballet.com
S.B. Museum of Art Fall After-School Ceramics Class
Learn the basic techniques of sculptural and functional ceramics including hand building and wheel throwing in a fun and relaxed environment. Students will create simple clay forms and experiment with surface decoration and glazing techniques, inspired by the exhibition The Observable Universe: Visualizing the Cosmos in Art.
Wed., Sept. 25-Dec. 18, 3:30-5:30pm. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $300 SBMA members/$350 nonmembers. Ages 7-14. Call 884-6457. sbma.net/learn/kidsfamilies
S.B. Museum of Art Fall After-School MultiMedia Class
How do we make the universe visible? Inspired by the exhibition The Observable Universe: Visualizing the Cosmos in Art, students use art as a means to explore and express inner and outer space through photography, painting, printmaking, and sculpture.
Tue., Sept. 24-Dec. 17, 3:30-5:30 pm. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $300 SBMA members/$350 nonmembers. Ages 5-12. Call 884-6457. sbma.net/learn/kidsfamilies
S.B. Museum of Natural History Nature Adventures Classes
Nature Adventures is hands-on, minds-on, and hearts-on. Whether it’s bugs, inventions, sharks, or wizarding, these classes weave together science, art, and literature into fun learning activities in a safe and caring environment. Fall 2019’s theme is Kitchen Science.
Mon., 10am-noon (homeschool, ages 6-12). Tue., 3-5pm (after-school, ages 4-6). Wed., 3:30-5pm (after-school, ages 6-10). Thu., 10-11am (ages 2-4 with an adult). Classes run Sept. 16-Nov. 7. Registration opens Aug. 26. Call 682-4711 x171 or tchin@sbnature2.org. sbnature.org/natureadventures
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Children’s Ballet
This popular children’s ballet class is taught by Susan Manchak.
Fri., Sept. 27-Nov. 1, 4-5pm. Free class: Sept. 20. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $64-$70. Ages 6-10. Call 897-2519.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Hip-Hop with Everybody Dance Now!
Everybody Dance Now! instructs a professionally designed six-week hip-hop curriculum with amazing teachers who serve as models for young artists. EDN! S.B. is a chapter of the national youth-led network that provides affordable hip-hop dance programming to youth, using dance as a tool to cultivate self-esteem and establish healthy lifestyles.
Tue., Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 4-5pm, Free class: Sept. 17. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $42-$46. Ages 6-11. Call 897-2519.
Westside Dance
This is the boutique variety of ballet school, where the focus is on the unique path of each student. All classes are taught by Miss Jen, the director and former principal ballerina, in a new studio where parents can watch through the full-length windows. Weekday classes are available for all levels by appointment. Saturday classes are open to drop-in students.
Sept. 3-Dec. 22. Pre-Ballet: Sat., 9-9:50am. Ages 3-5. Ballet I: Sat., 10-10:50am. Ages 6-9. Westside Dance, 2009 De la Vina St. $10/class. Call 637-8773. westsidedancesb.com
Young Singers Club
Weekly confidence-building classes include solo and group training, voice lessons, choreography, microphone technique, and performance preparation, with recital opportunities at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and other locations. Various 50-minute classes are available.
Mon.-Fri., Sept. 16-Nov. 8, 3:30-6pm. Young Singers Club, 4713 Chandler St. $260-$310/quarter. Ages 5+, 7+, 9+, and 11+. Call 280-9802. youngsingersclub.com
Young Singers Club Children’s Caroling Choirs
Weekly practices include professional vocal training, harmonizing, and preparation for costumed caroling at various events, including the Annual Downtown S.B. Holiday Parade.
Sept. 17-Dec. 14. Skylarks: Thu., 4:40-6pm. Ages 7-10. Dynamics: Wed., 4:45-6:15pm. Ages 10-12. Jr. High Choir: Tue., 5:30-6:30pm. Ages 12+. Young Singers Club, 4713 Chandler St. $355/quarter. Call 280-9802. youngsingersclub.com
TEENS
AHA!
Through an innovative, experiential curriculum and with a high ratio of skilled facilitators per student (1:8), participants will build social-emotional awareness, knowledge, and understanding through participation in a supportive and positive peer community. Participants will engage in arts and outdoor activities, learn to understand their “teen brains,” earn community service credits, and have fun. Groups include: Creative Group, Ally Group, Girls’ and Guys’ Groups, #TBH, and Music Group. A mandatory fall orientation will be held Saturday, October 5, 9:30am-12:30pm.
Mon.-Fri., Oct 7-Dec. 20. AHA! Office, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A, or Jefferson Hall, 1525 Santa Barbara St. All groups are offered by donation. Ages 14-19. Call 770 – 7200 x3 or email enrollment@ahasb.org. ahasb.org.
Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. Teen Program
The Girls Inc. Teen Center is the after-school place for teens this fall. This pro-girl environment focuses on leadership development, community engagement, college prep, and STEM activities, plus daily homework assistance.
Mon.-Fri., starting Aug. 20, school release time until 6pm. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., $35/week part-time, $55/week full-time. Financial assistance and sibling discounts available. Grades 7-12. Call 967 -0319. girlsincsb.org.
Lights Up! Theatre Company
Professional conservatory training will be offered to teens 12-18 during the school year, with multiple performance opportunities, including a play at Center Stage in December and a professionally staged musical at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in March. Training is conducted upon a foundation of mutual trust and respect, with weekly rehearsals honing performers’ acting, singing, and dancing skills in a fun and welcoming environment. Company members may choose the acting track (play only), musical track (musical only), or both. Auditions for company membership will take place on August 10, 24, and 25. Email info@lightsupsb.com. lightsupsb.com.
Proud LGBTQ and Ally Youth Group
This intersectional social support program provides a safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. Straight and cisgender allies are welcome as well. Unpack LGBTQ+ equality and also racial justice, gender equity, and more. Emphasizing socio-emotional reflection, the group provides youth a weekly space to share, connect, and have fun. Events and activities range from Proud Prom to the 90 Days of Summer Program.
Starting Thu., Sept. 5, 4-5:30pm. Pacific Pride Foundation, 608 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 12-17. Call 963 -3636 x102. pacificpridefoundation.org/youth
S.B. Museum of Art Fall Emerging Teen Program
Students with a passion for art, a curiosity for learning in a museum environment, and a craving for new experiences with artists and peers will be mentored by SBMA Senior Teaching Artist Tina Villadolid as they dive into the themes of a current exhibition or a featured artist in a variety of media. They will showcase their work in an event on October 27.
Thu., Sept. 12-Oct. 24 (no class on Oct. 10), 3:30-5:30pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Ages 12-15. Apply online or email tvilladolid@sbma.net. sbma.net/learn/emergingteen
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Racqueteers
Chris McBride will take learning tennis up a notch for the preteen and early teenage crowd.
Mon. or Wed., starting Sept. 11 or 13, 5-6pm. Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $88-$97. Ages 10-14. Call 564 -5573.
Teen Arts Mentorship Program Classes
This program offers in-depth arts enrichment and career development opportunities for students interested in visual, performing, multimedia, and literary arts. Mentorships help students produce quality portfolio work, gain experience, secure references, and take their talent to the next level. Classes take place in central locations within S.B. city limits.
Ages 13-18. Call 965- 7321 or email torrie@artsfundsb.org for current class offerings. artsfundsb.org/teen-arts-mentorship
Teen Film Club (formerly Granada Video Workshop)
Students will learn video and editing techniques to create short documentary-style films for local nonprofit organizations in this hands-on workshop. Students will need a laptop with editing software to participate; cameras will be provided. Students can earn community service hours while collaborating and learning the art of filmmaking.
Grades 9-12. Call 452 -7069 or email teenfilmclub805@gmail.com for details and enrollment forms.
GENERAL PROGRAMS
After-School Program
Girls Inc.’s structured after-school program, delivered by trained mentoring professionals, focuses on the unique needs of girls and equips them to be strong, smart, and bold! Girls learn life skills and healthy living and participate in activities that are academically and socially enriching and supportive in a fun, safe, all-girl environment. For girls in grades 7-12, check out the teen program. Free transportation is provided after school to locations.
Mon.-Fri., starting Aug. 19, school release until 6pm. Santa Barbara Ctr., 531 E. Ortega St., 963-4017; Goleta Valley & Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., 967-0319. $65-$75/week part-time, $110-$120/week full-time; financial assistance & sibling discounts available. Grades transitioning K-6. girlsincsb.org
Montecito Family YMCA Afterschool Care
The Y’s state-licensed after-school childcare helps children realize their potential through curriculum that encourages strong character development. With a staff of mature, caring professionals, your child is sure to have fun participating in a variety of activities that include sports, games, crafts, and homework help. Full-time and part-time care is available.
Mon.-Fri., 2-6pm. Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. Prices vary. Grades K-6. ciymca.org/Montecito
Poppins Family Services
Credentialed elementary teacher Michele Martin will provide a personalized after-school program with healthy snacks, time to unwind, help with homework, and a combination of student/director-chosen enrichment activities. The multi-age group offers children academic, social, and emotional niches that help develop confidence and reinforce skills. Two kid-friendly dogs and a bunny add to the love and playfulness of this program. Additionally, kindergarten readiness skills, academic tutoring, emotional mentoring, and art lessons are available.
Mon.-Thu., Kindergarten: 1:30-5:30pm; $395-$790. Grades 1-3: 2:30-5:30pm; $296-$592. Grades 4-6: 3-5:30pm; $247-$494. Drop-in/day: $35-$60. Call 448-6289. poppinsfamilyservices.com
Rainbow School After-School Program
Rainbow School offers an after-school program for school-age children in a relaxed and inviting environment where they will enjoy arts and crafts, cooking, special theme days, board games, outdoor activities and games, and homework time.
Mon.-Fri. 1:30-5:30pm (all-day care available during elementary school holidays). Rainbow School, 5689 Hollister Ave., Goleta. $30.50-$35.50/day; $45.50/day all-day care. Grades K-6. Call 964-4511 or email rainbow.school1@verizon.net. rainbowschoolsb.com
Rancho Palomino Personal Enrichment
This program offers professional instruction in horseback riding both in the arena and on trails, as well as archery, arts, cooking, agriculture, and animal care with all of Rancho Palomino’s rescued animals. There’s free pickup from all S.B., Montecito, and Goleta schools. Private lessons and homeschool groups are also available.
One to three days per week: Mon., Tue., Thu., starting Sept. Rancho Palomino, 1051 Palomino Rd. $100-$300/month; pickup: $40-$100/month. All ages welcome. Call 570-5075. ranchopalominosb.com
S.B. Family YMCA Afterschool Care
The Y’s state-licensed after-school childcare program is designed with working parents in mind. The Y helps your child realize their potential through a curriculum encouraging strong character development. With mature, caring, and professional staff, your child will love participating in a variety of activities like sports, crafts, field trips, and swimming. Full-time enrollment comes with a facility membership for your whole family!
Mon.-Fri. Kindergarten: 1-6pm. $160/week full-time; $116/week part-time (three days per week). Grades 1-3: 2:30-6:15pm. $115/week full-time; $81/week part-time (three days per week). Grades 4-6: 3-6pm. $110/week full-time; $71/week part-time (three days per week). Hope Elementary, 3970 La Colina Rd., and Monte Vista Elementary, 730 N. Hope Ave. Call 687-7720. ciymca.org/santabarbara
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Recreation After-School Program (RAP)
The Recreation After-School Program provides homework assistance, recreational activities, sports, crafts, and special programs to kids at Adams, Monroe, Roosevelt, and Washington elementary schools.
All school days, Aug. 20, 2019-June 3, 2020, beginning after the school day to 5:30pm. There are six 30-day sessions in a school year (adding up to 180 school days). Cost: $170/30-day session; $125/10-day drop-in pass. Grades 1-6. Call 564-5495.
Wilderness Youth Project: After-School Nature-Based Programs
Each week, explore resource-rich locations such as creeks, beaches, and open spaces of S.B.’s abundant front country. Activities include child-centered exploration, awareness games, and building naturalist skills. This nature-based mentoring curriculum combines experience in nature with a hands-on learning process.
Mon.-Fri., Aug. 26-Oct.19. Various meet-up spots (Montecito, S.B., and Goleta), then different locations each week, via passenger vans. $230-$395. Scholarships available. Grades K-12. Call 964-8096. wyp.org/kids-school-year
Wilderness Youth Project: Woolly Bears & Chickadees Early Childhood Programs
By experiencing seasonal transitions outdoors, children will have the opportunity to cultivate a heightened awareness of the subtleties of nature. They direct their own learning with curiosity and ultimately experience a deep sense of place. These opportunities for growth provide a foundation for physical, emotional, and social intelligence that lasts a lifetime. Woolly Bears requires attendance two to four days a week; Chickadees meet one day a week.
Woolly Bears: Mon.-Thu., two-four days per week, Aug. 27-Dec. 20, 9am-1pm. Kiwanis Meadows at Tucker’s Grove Park, 4800 Cathedral Oaks Rd. $1,980-$3,520. Ages 2.5-5. Chickadees: Tue., Wed., and Fri., Aug. 27-Oct. 19, 9am-1pm; Carpinteria Bluffs, Stevens Park, 258 Canon Dr. Fri., 9am-1pm; Lake Los Carneros Park, Goleta. $370-$550. Ages 3-5. Call 964-8096. wyp.org/outdoor-preschool/
SPORTS
After-School Martial Arts with Aikido Kenkyukai
Confidence. Discipline. Respect … all in a fun and safe environment. Learn valuable life lessons and how to make memories that last a lifetime!
Kids: Mon. and Wed., 5pm; Sat., 10am. Teens & Tweens: Mon. and Wed., 5:45pm; Sat., 10am. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., and Goleta Valley Community Ctr., 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Intro packages start at $17 (including uniform). Call or text 870-5437. aki-usa.org
Capoeira Classes
Professor Chin has a natural gift as a teacher and will teach capoeira movements that combine everything from acrobatic movements to Brazilian drumming. The children will be challenged both physically and mentally in a very positive way while having fun.
Tue. and Thu., 4-4:45pm; ages 3-6. Wed., 4pm, and Sat., 10am; ages 7-11. Capoeira Sul da Bahia, 1230 State St., Ste. C. $16-95/month. Call 637-5355.
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics Program
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics offers recreational through competitive-level gymnastics, open gym, boys’ tumbling, birthday parties, camps, and private lessons for beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of gymnastics training.
Mon.-Sat., starting Aug. 26, for girls and boys ages 18 months-18 years. Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. Gymnastics Ctr., 531 E. Ortega St. Call 963-4492 for pricing. girlsincsb.org
Glen Annie Golf Club
Glen Annie junior golf programs offer year-round learning opportunities for boys and girls and provide the chance for young golfers to improve their skills in a safe and caring atmosphere.
Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Rd., Goleta. Prices vary. Ages 6-17. Call Rich Barker, PGA Head Golf Professional at 968-6400 x102.
Ice in Paradise Skating School
If you want to start playing ice hockey, learn to figure skate, or just have fun during daily public skating, this is where it all starts! The skating director will find the right place for you. Skating School is for all ages. Eight-week sessions.
Tue., 4:45pm, and/or Sat., 11:30am (times vary by age/level). New Young Norqs Youth Hockey intro for ages 4-10, Sat., 11:15am, 6-week session. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Prices vary. Call 879-1550 or email info@iceinparadise.org. iceinparadise.org
Montecito Family YMCA Itty Bitty Sports
Introduce the fundamentals of soccer and/or basketball while encouraging character development. Teamwork and sportsmanship are at the core of this youth sports program. This fall, kids in our Itty Bitty Sports class will be playing soccer! Please check class start dates upon registration.
Early Fall Session Dates: September 1–October 26. Tuesdays 3:30-4:15pm. Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Facility membership: $55; Program membership: $73. Ages 4-5. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
Montecito Family YMCA Basketball League
Children will sharpen essential skills and learn new ones in this league, with practices and games focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Days and times TBA. Most games will be played at the Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Prices vary. Grades K to junior high. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
Montecito Family YMCA NFL Youth Flag Football League.
The Y teams up with NFL Flag to provide this safe, fast-paced sport that teaches the fundamentals and always involves every player on the team.
Sep. 7-Nov. 16. Registration ends Aug. 23. Most games will be played at the Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $117-$148. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
Montecito Family YMCA Otters Swim Team
The Y Swim Team places an emphasis on participation, technique, character development, team building, water polo fundamentals, and fun. Sessions are four or five weeks long.
Session begins Aug. 5. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $68/ facility members; $126 program members. Ages 6-14. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
Montecito Family YMCA Youth Swimming
Imagine watching your child swim across the pool for the first time or learn a new stroke that they didn’t think they could ever do. When your kids take a swim lesson with the Y, they will gain confidence and learn new skills in a fun, caring environment, as well as stay active and healthy!
Days and times vary. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $60-$120. Ages 3-12. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
Montecito Family YMCA Otters Water Polo
Water polo is known for its toughness and endurance, but the Y has developed a program that harnesses all the dynamic aspects of the game, such as toughness and endurance, in a safe way! This fun game will motivate kids to swim and stay fit while learning water-safety skills.
Fri., Aug. 5-30, 5:30-6:30pm. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. $52-$85. Ages 7-12. https://www.ciymca.org/montecito/
one. Soccer Schools After-School Enrichment Program
Enjoy the world’s most beautiful sport in a familiar and trusted school environment. Coaches will focus on skill development, ball mastery, fun games, 1v1 moves, shooting, skills competitions, and small-sided games. Develop technical and tactical skills while building confidence!
Sessions are 8-11 weeks long (depending on the school) and held at the following elementary schools: Hollister, Brandon, Mountain View, Ellwood, Isla Vista, Foothill, Kellogg, La Patera, Adams, Washington, Monroe, Roosevelt, Cold Spring, Montecito Union, and Lady of Mount Carmel. Ages K-6. Call 845-6801 or email info@onesoccerschools.com. onesoccerschools.com
Page Youth Center Fall Basketball Clinic
Athletes will train with coaches to develop fundamental through advanced basketball skills. They will also spend time each session with a sports fitness specialist.
Girls, Grades 1-8: Tue., Sept. 3-Oct 10; Boys, Grades 1-4: Wed., Sept.4-Oct. 11. Boys, Grades 5-8: Thu., Sept.5-Oct. 12. All sessions 3:45-5pm. $150. Special Needs clinics on Tuesdays. (SBSNAP) Page Youth Ctr., 4540 Hollister Ave. Call 967-8778. pageyouthcenter.org
Paragon Academy Kids’Jiu-Jitsu Program
Classes will teach your child the basics of martial arts in a fast-paced, challenging, fun environment. In addition to techniques, the classes will also focus on “bully-proofing” drills that will not only teach your child self-defense, but also increase their confidence.
Days, times, and prices vary. Paragon S.B., 617 N. Salsipuedes St.; call 730-1927. Paragon Goleta, 5940 Calle Real, Goleta; call 681-1691. Ages 3-12. Email paragonbjj@gmail.com. paragonbjj.com/kidvs
S.B. Family YMCA Cheer Team
Join our Cheer Team and build self-esteem while developing social skills and healthy relationships with others. Your cheerleader will learn basic motions, jumps, cheers, and chants.
Mon., Sept. 10-Oct. 8. 4-4:45pm. $53/month, $68/program. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. Grades Pre-K-3. ciymca.org/santa-barbara
S.B. Family YMCA NFL Youth Flag Football
The Y has teamed up with NFL Flag to provide this safe, fast-paced sport that teaches the fundamentals and always involves every player on the team.
Sept. 3-Nov. 16. Registration ends Aug. 23. This league travels for games between the S.B., Montecito, Ventura, and Stuart C. Gildred (Santa Ynez) YMCAs. $117-$148. Grades 1-8, divisions assigned based on grade. ciymca.org/santa-barbara
S.B. Family YMCA Swim Team
Join the Gators, a competitive team with Y spirit! This challenging group activity will get your child excited about health and wellness. Building on developed skills, practices get them ready for games and swim meets. Swim Team tryouts are held on a rolling basis.
Dates vary. Junior Varsity: Mon.-Fri., 4-5pm; ages 6-10; Varsity: Mon.-Fri., 5-6pm; ages 11-15. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. $91-$155/month. ciymca.org/santa-barbara ciymca.org/santa-barbara
S.B. Family YMCA Youth Swimming
Imagine watching your child swim across the pool for the first time or learn a new stroke that they didn’t think they could ever do. When your kids take a swim lesson with the Y, they will gain confidence and learn new skills in a fun, caring environment, as well as stay active and healthy!
Days, times, and prices vary. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. All ages. ciymca.org/santa-barbara
S.B. Family YMCA Youth Soccer
This program provides young players with an opportunity to learn and enjoy soccer in a positive and fun environment. Practice and games will take place on the same day.
Sept. 3-Nov. 7. Registration ends Aug. 23. Pre-K: Tue., 3:30-4:30pm; kindergarten: Tue., 4:30-5:30pm; grades 1-2: Thu.: 3:30-4:45pm; grades 3-4: Thu., 4:45-6pm. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. $84-$104. ciymca.org/santa-barbara
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Aces Tennis
Chris McBride will help youngsters find their inner tennis ace through basic hand-eye coordination and exposure to stroke production using fun on-court games.
Mon. or Wed., starting Sept. 11 or 13, 4:15-5pm. Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $88-$97. Ages 7-9. Call 564-5573.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: East Beach Volleyball Academy
Whether you,re new to to the sport of volleyball or want to take your game to the next level, the academy,s staff will share their knowledge and experience through positive coaching and professional practices.
Thu., Sept. 7-28, 4:15-5:15pm. East Beach Volleyball Cts. $70-$77. Ages 8-14. Call 897-2519.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Family Martial Arts with Chris Millner
Children will develop flexibility, coordination, balance, and control using kung-fu workouts and traditional forms of self-defense. Family members are encouraged (but not required) to participate in this class. Purchase a 12-session punch card from the Carrillo Recreation Center.
Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat.; free classes: Sept. 16, 18, and 21. Times vary. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $111-$122. Ages 7-12. Call 897-2519.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Hot Shots High School Tennis
Get ready for high school tennis with coach Ben Ncube. Starting mid-October, days and times TBA.
Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $112-$124. Ages 11-16. Call 564-5573.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Kidz Love Soccer
This popular program provides fun, organized soccer classes and camps for children in a lively, positive, safe environment. Kids will learn how to play soccer while developing a lifelong love for soccer and sports.
Pre-Soccer, Soccer 1-3. Wed. and Sat. Times vary by age group. Sessions begin week of Sept. 18. Dwight Murphy Field, corner of Niños and Por La Mar drs. $104-$114. Ages 4-12. Call 564-5422.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Little Dragons Youth Martial Arts with Chris Millner
Kids will learn the 12 animal movements of kung fu in three different class levels. At this age, the animal movements help children develop body awareness and self-confidence. All students receive patches and belts for their achievements. Purchase a 12-session punch card from the Carrillo Recreation Center.
Mon., Wed., and Sat.; free classes: Sept. 16, 18, and 21. Times vary. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $76-$84. Ages 4-6. Call 897-2519.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Mini-Aces Tennis
Let Chris McBride teach your tiny tennis pro the basics in this super-fun class. Basic hand-eye coordination and exposure to stroke production is taught using fun on-court games.
Mon. or Wed., starting Sept. 11 or 13, 3:30-4:15pm. Municipal Tennis Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. $88-$97. Ages 4-6. Call 564-5573.
S.B. Parks & Recreation After-School Program: Surf Program
This program’s goal is to get students active for approximately 90 minutes a day. Our instructors are trained to help the first-time surfer to stand and the intermediate surfer to advance. We offer classes at two locations.
Leadbetter and Campus Point, Mon.-Fri.: 3:30-5pm. Wetsuits and surfboards are provided if needed. $100 for Aug. 19-31. $200 for one-month membership, $175 for two months, $150 for three months. Call 729-7101.
S.B. Parks & Recreation: Swim Lessons
Private lessons are offered in Sep., Oct., and Nov. at Los Baños Del Mar Pool, 401 Shoreline Dr. Group Swim Lessons-Level 2 will also be offered in Sept. Private Swim Lessons: $115, Group Lessons-Level 2: $60.
S.B. Parks & Recreation: Boogie and Surf Travel Camp
Boogie and Surf Traveling Camp focuses on building community, camaraderie, and confidence one wave at a time. Kids are encouraged to boogie board and surf, but emphasis is on having a fun and safe day at the beach.
Nov. 25-29; Dec. 23-27; Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020. Call 729-7101.
S.B. Sailing Center’s Youth After-School Sailing Program
Come learn the ropes (and sheets and halyards) once the school year starts! There’s no long-term commitment, and you don’t have to sign up for a set amount of sessions to participate in this popular program.
TUTORING AND EDUCATION
After School Languages
This educational program was designed by professional linguists and translators to expose children to the world’s most spoken languages, such as Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, Italian, and American Sign Language, using games and fun activities. English as a second language and private tutoring are also available. This program partners with numerous elementary schools throughout S.B. County.
Group classes. Grades K-6. For days, times, and start date, call 699 – 6705. afterschoollanguages.com
Gateway Educational Services After-School Tutoring
Gateway Educational Services (GES) has been serving students since 2009 and offers assessment-based assistance for all grade levels and designated subject tutoring for all areas of math, reading comprehension, writing, and exam preparation. GES also offers SAT and ACT Prep, college application assistance, and support for students with IEPs. All tutoring is one-on-one with case-management tracking. GES is a nonprofit learning center with sliding-scale fees and provides a supportive and positive learning environment.
Mon.-Thu., starting Aug. 26, 1-6:30pm. Grades K-12. Gateway Educational Services, 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. C. Call 895 – 1153. gatewayeducationalservices.org
Math Circles & Math Competitions
Math Circles are for kids who enjoy math to explore advanced and extracurricular topics with similarly inclined peers in a fun and challenging noncompetitive environment.
Days and times vary. Math activities are held in a math room in a private residence near Goleta Valley Junior High School. $25/week. All grade levels. Call 680 – 9950 or email skona@sbfamilyschool.com. santabarbaramathellipse.org