2024 After-School Activities Guide

For parents and caregivers, the new school year also brings the opportunity to find the perfect after-school activity for their kids. The S.B. Independent’s After-School Activities Guide can assist in finding the perfect way for kids to end their school day while learning something new, doing what they love, meeting new friends, and having fun.

Our After-School Activities resource guide will be online only and updated regularly, so keep checking for additional listings. If you want to be listed in this online guide, please fill out the online Submissions Form and return it to afterschool@independent.com.

Happy back-to-school 2024, parents and kids!

Arts

Goleta School of Ballet

This classical ballet school is dedicated to teaching at all levels with a genuine fondness for music and dance.

Ages. 3-18. Sept. 2024-May 2025. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

InterAct: Brandon Elementary After-School Theatre Program

Students will learn improvisation, stagecraft, vocal, and movement skills with opportunities to perform.

Grades 2-6. Sept.-Dec. Brandon Elementary, 195 Brandon Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct: Mountain View After-School Theatre Program

Students will learn improvisation, stagecraft, vocal, and movement skills with opportunities to perform.

Grades 2-6. Sept.-Dec. Mountain View Elementary School, 5465 Queen Ann Ln. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct: Peabody After-School Theatre Program

Students will learn improvisation, stagecraft, vocal, and movement skills with opportunities to perform.

Grades 2-6. Sept.-Dec. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

InterAct: Roosevelt Elementary After-School Theatre Program

Roosevelt students are encouraged to explore and develop their musical theater skills of singing, acting, and dance/movement.

Grades 2-6. Sept.-Dec. Roosevelt Elementary School, 1990 Laguna St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@InterActTheatreSchool.com.

InterActTheatreSchool.com

Education/STEM

Math Ellipse at S.B. Family School

Challenging, extracurricular math enrichment groups for kids who love math. Competitive and non-competitive groups and mathematical snacks.

Grades 3-12. Call or text (805) 680-9950 or email skona@sbfamilyschool.com.

SantaBarbaraMathEllipse.org

SBFamilySchool.com

Sports

Blenders Winter Basketball Clinics

Youth basketball league for boys and girls.

Grades K-8. Nov. 2024-Mar. 2025. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.

pageyouthcenter.org