Our 2021 After-School Activities Guide

By Terry Ortega

Courtesy of AHA!

Wow! Aren’t kids amazing?

They’ve pivoted from in-person to online learning and are now back to in-person, just like the way it was BP (before pandemic). But our learners still need patience, understanding, and time to adjust to the new old ways of the school day, which is why choosing the right activity for after the bell rings is so important.

That’s where the Santa Barbara Independent’s annual After-School Activities Guide comes in. Whether they want to try something new or continue doing what they know, kids of all ages can once again participate in a wide range of after-school activities, from theater, cooking, and dance to self- and social-awareness groups, from learning a new language or enriching their STEM skills to developing confidence through such sports as gymnastics, soccer, surfing, tennis, and more.

Our guide is the one-stop shop to assist in finding that perfect experience for your kids that will inspire their interests, fire up their excitement for learning, and most of all, allow them to have fun, meet new friends, and continue to be amazing.

Happy back to school, everyone!

Arts

Courtesy of Art Studio 4 Kids

The Adderley School Musical Theatre Workshops A 14-week musical theater workshop. Ages 5-12. Sept.-Dec. $500/one-hour workshops; $700/two-hour workshops. The Adderley School, 316 State St. Email santabarbara@theadderleyschool.com. theadderleyschool.org

Artstudio 4 Kids The Art Studio 4 Kids After-School art program offers weekly sessions in person in an outdoor setting. Grades 1-6. Sep. 13, 2021-May 2022. Prices vary. Artstudio 4 Kids, 815 Puente Dr. Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com. artstudio4kids.com

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School Teaching kids to cook delicious, nutritious, affordable meals with real food. Eat what you cook and have fun! Grades K-8. Mid-Sept.–mid-Dec. $260/13 weeks. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St., and Pilgrim Terrace, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Dr. Call (805) 452-3497 or email nancy@atozcookingschool.org. atozcookingschool.org

Dance Unlimited Quality dance classes, classical ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, lyrical, combo classes, and more! In-person and virtual classes. Ages 3-adult. Sept. 3. Prices vary. Dance Unlimited, 5370 Hollister Ave., #1. Call (805) 708-1900 or email sbdanceultd@gmail.com. sbdanceunlimited.com

Gustafson Dance Gustafson Dance offers a graduated program of ballet and jazz, as well as tap. Ages 2+. Sept. 14. Schedule and cost vary. Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@gustafsondance.com. gustafsondance.com

Courtesy of S.B. Dance Unlimited (L) and Kindermusik with Kathy & Friends (R)

InterAct Theatre School Full program from the musical theater world that includes acting, dance/movement, and singing. Ages 4-16. Sept. 17-Nov. 19 or Sept. 18-Nov. 20. $274-$548/10 weeks. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com. interacttheatreschool.com

Kindermusik with Kathy & Friends Music Classes Inspiring young minds through music!! FUN, dynamic, and creative music instruction (piano, ukulele, percussions, drums, movement and singing). Ages 3.5-8. Sept.-Dec. $75-$105. Carpinteria, Goleta, S.B. Call (805) 689-6905 or email kindermusikathy@gmail.com. kindermusikwithkathy.com

Lights Up! Theatre Company S.B.'s exciting teen theatre conservatory that offers professional, nurturing training and performances. Choose among two musicals and actor's workshop! Ages 12-19. Sept.-May. Prices vary. The S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Email info@lightsupsb.com. lightsupsb.com

S.B. Dance Arts Find joy and community at S.B.'s BEST Dance Studio. Indoor and outdoor classes! All are welcome! Ages one-teen. Aug. 23-May 25. $144+/17 weeks. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com. sbdancearts.com

sbdancearts.com

S.B. Strings Youth Orchestra Welcoming enthusiastic beginning, intermediate, and advanced string players. Visit the website for information about Ensemble auditions on August 22 and 23. Ages 4-19. Sep. 2021-May 2022. Prices vary. Inquire about location. Email sbstrings@gmail.com. sbstrings.org

General

Courtesy of Wilderness Youth Project (L) and AHA! (R)

AHA! Ally Group Engaging group discussions, fun and interactive activities, connecting with different perspectives. Community building through self-awareness, social awareness, responsible decision-making, self-management, and relationships. Grades 9-12. Oct. 5-Dec. 14. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

AHA! All Genders Connect Teens from across the gender spectrum will explore healthy relationships and sexuality with skilled facilitation. Grades 9-12. Oct. 4-Dec. 13. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De La Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

AHA! Creative Group Practice self-awareness, connection, and creative expression through different art media, including writing, painting, music, and theater. Find your artistic voice. Grades 9-12. Oct. 6-Dec. 15. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

AHA! Girls Group Guides young women toward knowing themselves and others and being authentic, assertive, and healthy in relationships. Grades 9-12. Oct. 4-Dec. 13. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

AHA! Music Group Teens learn to express themselves through music composition and collaboration. No music experience required. Grades 9-12. Oct. 8-Dec. 17. Donation based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

perla.ahasb@gmail.com. ahasb.org

RAP (Recreation After-School Program) City of S.B. Parks & Recreation's After-school childcare at Adams, Monroe, Roosevelt, and Washington Elementary Schools. Grades 1-6. Aug. 17-June 2, 2022. $135/10-day drop-in pass; $175/30-day session. Various locations. Call (805) 564-5495 or email rap@santabarbaraca.gov. tinyurl.com/RAPafter-school

Wilderness Youth Project Programs are available for all ages! Visit the website for details. Age 2.5-grade 12. Aug. 23-Dec. 17. Prices vary based on income level and program. Various locations from Goleta to Carpinteria. Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org. wyp.org

Education/Stem

Courtesy of After School Languages

After-School Languages After-School Languages is a program that exposes children to languages using songs, games, and movement, making languages fun! Ages 2-92. All year. Various costs and locations. Call (805) 651-3011 or email info@afterschoollanguages.com. afterschoollanguages.com

California Learning Center Tutoring, college advising, test prep, and educational consulting. Academic support from review to enrichment for most subjects. Ages 6-60. All year. Prices vary. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com. clcsb.com

Girls Inc. Elementary Afterschool Enrichment Program After-school enrichment in a pro-girl environment: leadership, social and emotional learning, movement, healthy living, life skills, STEM, and homework assistance. Grades transitional K-6. Aug. 30-June 3, 2022. $70/part-time; $115/week. Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. girlsincsb.org/programs/after-school

Girls Inc. Teen Afterschool Enrichment Program After-school enrichment in a safe space for teens: leadership, social and emotional learning, college prep, advocacy, STEM, and homework assistance. Grades 7-12. Aug. 30-June 3, 2022. $35/part-time; $60/week. Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. girlsincsb.org/programs/after-school

girlsincsb.org/programs/after-school

Sports

Courtesy of Youth Evolution Basketball

Girls Inc. Recreational Gymnastics Classes Tumble into Girls Inc. this fall for youth beginning, intermediate, and advanced gymnastics instruction. Boys are welcome! Ages 18 mos.-18. Aug. 30. Prices vary. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega St. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics

girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics

Surf Happens Surf Camps The longest-running surf school in S.B. that offers beginning-advanced weekly surf classes. Ages 6-15. Aug. 23-June 1. $50-$75/session. East side of Santa Claus Ln. Beach, Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com. surfhappens.com/after-school-program

info@surfhappens.com.

surfhappens.com/after-school-program

Tennis Clinic Learn or improve tennis skills at the Municipal Tennis Center. Focus on fundamentals of tennis while improving eye-hand coordination and footwork. Participants will be placed into appropriate age and ability groups. Ages 8-14. Sept.-Oct. $60-$66/two days per week. Municipal Tennis Courts, 1414 Park Pl. Call (805) 564-5573 or email sports@santabarbaraca.gov. cityofsantabarbara.perfectmind.com

cityofsantabarbara.perfectmind.com

Youth Evolution Basketball Youth Evolution Basketball serves the community with one goal, to bring alive the sport of basketball to our youth. Ages 3-11. Aug. 25- Sept. 29. $107-$118/session. Carrillo Gym, 102 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5422 or email sports@santabarbaraca.gov. sbparksandrec.org

sports@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbparksandrec.org

Youth Evolution Soccer Youth Evolution Soccer serves the community with one goal, to bring alive the sport of soccer to our youth. Ages 2.5-12. Aug. 28-Oct. 2. $107-$118/session. Cabrillo Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5422 or email sports@santabarbaraca.gov. sbparksandrec.org

