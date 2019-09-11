Letters Remembering 9/11

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara honored the victims of 9/11. Once again, a 9/11 Memorial event took place at West Beach. Flags were displayed and everyone was encouraged to come.

As I attended the event, I gratefully remembered and applauded Heather Bryden for designing, building and starting the first 9/11 Memorial event at West Beach. She made sure politics and speeches were not allowed, and instead the playing of “Amazing Grace” by a sole bagpiper to open the event and taps by a bugler at the end.

Thankfully the tradition has continued through the years.

