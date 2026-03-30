DUI Hit-and-Run Suspect Detained by Bystander After Downtown Santa Barbara Crash

A 50-year-old Montecito man was arrested Friday night after allegedly crashing into two vehicles at a downtown intersection and fleeing the scene on foot before being detained by a bystander, according to Santa Barbara police.

The collision occurred around 9:45 p.m. at Cota and State streets, a busy nightlife corridor lined with bars and restaurants. Police said a westbound pickup truck struck two vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, while another reported pain at the scene.

After the crash, the driver of the pickup fled on foot. A bystander pursued him and detained him on the 1 block of East Ortega Street until officers arrived, “placing him under citizen’s arrest,” according to Santa Barbara Police Department’s Commander Chris Payne.

The suspect was identified as Ryan A. Hill, 50, of Montecito. He was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and hit-and-run causing injury and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail set at $100,000.

The incident remains under investigation.