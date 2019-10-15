Food Brass Bear Brewing’s Murder Mystery Tour Funk Zone Brewery Hosts Three Nights of Halloween Fun

Brass Bear Brewing Company in the Funk Zone is offering adults a Halloween experience equal parts delicious and mischievous with their Murder Mystery Dinner series. Offered October 29-31, the dinner includes four courses paired with wine and beer set on long tables outside under lines of twinkling lights, with plenty of mystery in the air.

“We are looking for everyone to have a fun-filled evening full of laughs and look at Halloween as an adult holiday too,” explained brewery co-owner Seth Anderson. His wife and Brass Bear co-owner, Lindsay Anderson, loves Halloween more than any other holiday, so when they first opened in 2016, the couple tried to figure out a way to celebrate. They tried out a haunted house with a jumpy castle and a silent deejay masquerade party, but their murder mystery dinner was by far the most popular.

This marks the third year for the series, during which three rounds of clues are introduced throughout the evening to help attendees solve the mystery of the murder that “happens” that night. To help encourage adults to dress up, each attendee is assigned a character and given costume and prop ideas prior to the evening. To keep guests sated enough to solve a crime, thoughtful food and drink pairings are presented throughout the night, led by Head Chef Matthew Marsit.

“The menu is inspired by our two chefs, who have a true passion for cooking,” Seth said. “Our kitchen and regular menu is small, so these dinners really let the chefs turn out dishes they’ve been thinking about for a while and wanted to try on a larger group.”

On deck for the night includes a first course of shrimp and avocado ceviche paired with Brass Bear’s Goldilocks Blonde and Simple Fish’s Great White Blend. The second course is a roasted beet salad with pomegranate dressing paired with Golden Bear IPA and Brander sauvignon blanc. The third is bourbon- and maple-glazed salmon with ginger rice, served with Blood Orange Hefeweizen and Educated Guess chardonnay. Dessert is the adult version of Halloween candy: chocolate chip mousse washed down with a coffee stout and Allure pink moscato.

“Our motto at Brass Bear is to make sure everyone leaves happier than when they come in the door,” explained Seth. “These dinners make that very easy.

Tickets are $75. See independent.com/bbmm19.

