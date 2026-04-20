Daniel Dunietz has been eating bagels his whole life. “I don’t remember my first bagel because I was eating it when I was such a little kid,” said Dunietz, who is now the owner of Yetz’s, which started in Isla Vista and recently expanded into Goleta.

Owner Daniel Dunietz outside the new Goleta location of Yetz’s Bagels | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

Originally from Chicago, when Dunietz made his way to UCSB for college, he found himself frustrated with the lack of bonafide bagels that Santa Barbara had to offer.

“I know what a good bagel is. I’m a Polish Jew. I eat bagels,” said Dunietz.

In Santa Barbara, Dunietz hadn’t found a bagel that lived up to his standards. “I was never satisfied. I’d visit family in New York and bring bagels back with me in suitcases and stuff them and freeze them, trying to get that fix. Now I make good bagels myself.”

As early as sophomore year of high school, Dunietz knew that he wanted to pursue a career as a restaurant owner. He would purchase dozens of bagels from Chicago shops and make his own unique creations, “like a deep dish pizza bagel, all kinds of wonky creations.”

Dunietz channeled this creative energy into his original Isla Vista business, Buddha Bowls (later Dank Bowls). After spending 10 years putting his all into his bread-bowl business, a trip to Long Island generated the epiphany that he should pivot to pursue his original vision of opening a bagel shop.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized more the value of connecting with my ancestors and upholding tradition,” said Dunietz. “There’s a reason why bagels have been made the same way for hundreds of years and why bagel shops exist the way they do.”

With a personal connection to the bagel culture, fundamental love of the ring-shaped roll, and a vision to bring an oasis to the bagel desert, Yetz’s Bagels was born.

[Click to zoom] Behind the scenes at Yetz’s Bagels | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

They opened their doors to Isla Vista in January 2024, and have been churning out bagels ever since. The word about this quality, New York–style bagel traveled quickly across the college town and beyond. Yetz’s lovers from across Santa Barbara have made the pilgrimage into Isla Vista for the prized bagel.

Yetz’s Bagels | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

From kneading, to rolling, boiling, baking, and schmearing, bagels are made from scratch right in Yetz’s kitchen. Producing as many as 10,000 bagels a week, Yetz’s needed more space to produce this volume of bagels and maintain their high quality. Dunietz turned to Goleta to expand his business.

“I think this is a way to continue to expand into the greater community, Santa Barbara as a whole, not just appealing to niche bagel lovers willing to do whatever it takes, even if that means coming all the way to I.V. just for a bagel,” said Dunietz.

Offering an assortment of bagel flavors from plain, to poppy seed, to jalapeño cheddar, as well as both fresh takes and traditional sandwiches, Yetz’s has something for everyone.

“It appeals to families, little kids will come in, and if we’re not too busy, I’ll offer to have the kid drop a bagel into the water. I like to connect with the families. And we have more elderly folk who they’ll tell me it brings them back to growing up in Brooklyn,” said Dunietz.

Though the business has grown considerably, Dunietz maintains a hands-on role. He drops off fresh bagels at the Isla Vista location every morning and oversees every step in the production process.

“It’s my business, so it’s my baby. I catch mistakes that no one else will catch. I expect a standard that no one else expects,” said Dunietz. “As much as there’s a fantasy of being a hands-off business owner, it’s always a catch-22. I enjoy working and talking with customers and making good bagels.”

Dunietz also praised the crew behind the delicious bagels, who show up at early morning hours to produce the day’s fresh dozens. “We have a really strong back of house crew.”

Yetz’s Bagels | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

As the business has grown, one thing that has remained constant is Dunietz’s love for his product. “Bagels are my favorite thing to eat ever. A bagel, lox, and cream cheese — the Deluxe — that’s my all-time favorite thing to eat for, honestly, any meal,” said Dunietz.

Dunietz does not plan on stopping here. In the coming years, he continues to look for ways to expand the business, whether that be opening a downtown location or partnering with local businesses to sell his bagels in other storefronts.

“This has been a huge year for me, opening this location, getting married, there’s been a lot of life milestones,” said Dunietz.

“Honestly, within six weeks of opening, I’m already thinking about the next one. I can’t help myself. I really see a lot of potential with Yetz’s Bagels. I think Santa Barbara is asking for one and deserves one. I think a lot of people would be really happy to have great bagels downtown.”

Yetz’s has had a warm welcome to Goleta and is excited to continue offering customers a little bite of New York right here in Santa Barbara County.

Yetz’s Bagels’ new location is at 250 Storke Road, Suite G, Goleta. See yetzsbagels.com.