Film & TV

Ojai Film Fest Offers Highlights

Free Online Movies from the Archives

'Nobody Dies Here' | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue May 19, 2020 | 12:11pm

With the canceling of film festivals and closing of movie theaters, cinephiles have had a rough go of it, relying on streaming services for their viewing fix. Using that medium, the folks at the Ojai Film Festival are expanding cinematic choices by offering free online access to a potpourri of films screened during its 2018-19 festivals.

The Santa Barbara Independent is providing all coronavirus stories for free
so that all readers have access to critical information during this time.
Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.

Beginning Friday, March 22, the festival will release several selections for viewing, including Eternal Winter (Best Narrative Feature, 2018), Nobody Dies Here (Best Doc Short 2018), and Vice (Best Narrative Short, 2018). Films will be released each subsequent Friday for six weeks. To see the full slate being offered and to access the movies, visit ojaifilmfestival.com/category/festivalhighlights.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue May 19, 2020 | 21:52pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/19/ojai-film-fest-offers-highlights/

Michelle Drown

Senior Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.