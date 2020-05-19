Ojai Film Fest Offers Highlights

With the canceling of film festivals and closing of movie theaters, cinephiles have had a rough go of it, relying on streaming services for their viewing fix. Using that medium, the folks at the Ojai Film Festival are expanding cinematic choices by offering free online access to a potpourri of films screened during its 2018-19 festivals.

Beginning Friday, March 22, the festival will release several selections for viewing, including Eternal Winter (Best Narrative Feature, 2018), Nobody Dies Here (Best Doc Short 2018), and Vice (Best Narrative Short, 2018). Films will be released each subsequent Friday for six weeks. To see the full slate being offered and to access the movies, visit ojaifilmfestival.com/category/festivalhighlights.