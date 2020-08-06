Announcement FREE MASKS, FACE SHIELDS & HAND SANITIZERS AVAILABLE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization, which represents 1200 businesses in the downtown district at 27 E. De La Guerra Street, Suite B will be serving as a pick up point for up to 30 days of free PPE (masks, sanitizer and face shields) for Santa Barbara businesses. Downtown Santa Barbara will be working collaboratively with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chambers to distribute supplies to our region.

LOCATION:

Downtown Santa Barbara Organization, 27 E. De La Guerra Street Suite B.

PICK UP TIMES:

12- 3 PM – Friday, August 7

12- 3 PM – Monday, August 11

12-3 PM – Tuesday, August 12

12-3 PM – Wednesday, August 13

12-3 PM – Thursday, August 14

12-3 PM – Friday, August 15

INSTRUCTIONS FOR PICK UP:

Please come wearing a mask, and be prepared to share how many employees you have, the name of your business, phone, email and address. A table with a staff person will be set up outside of the business to assist you during the hours listed above. We are able to provide a 30 day supply of PPE for businesses for up to 20 employees while supplies last.

VOLUNTEERS:

If you are interested in signing up as a volunteer to assist with distribution email erik@downtownsb.org.

ABOUT THIS DONATION

The 30 Day supply of PPE has been made available to California small businesses through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). For additional small business resources, visit business.ca.gov

