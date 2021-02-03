Celebrating Black History Month

with Sagas New and Old

UCSB Features Little Rock Nine’s Minnijean Brown-Trickey and

Patrisse Cullors’s Black Lives Matter Memoir; Plus, Month of Events

By Indy Staff & Contributors | Published February 4, 2021

Credit: Courtesy

As the region’s leading and largest institution of higher education and intellectual pursuits, UCSB is bravely taking the lead in elevating the African-American experience through the university’s public programming.

The ongoing Race to Justice series by UCSB Arts & Lectures is showcasing the Little Rock Nine member Minnijean Brown-Trickey on February 5. Learn more about her saga in the following article by our own Charles Donelan, who interviewed her last week.

Meanwhile, students and the greater Santa Barbara community are being encouraged by UCSB Reads to dive into When They Call You a Terrorist, the memoir by Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors. She’ll be featured in a virtual appearance on May 12, and Victor Bryant reports on the book and its importance, according to representatives from the UCSB Library.

This is all in time for Black History Month, which is celebrated across the country every February. This year features a large slate of events throughout Santa Barbara, which we’ve highlighted in a roundup of listings as well.