Events Celebrate Safely in Santa Barbara with This Slate of Virtual Community Events

Please visit the website throughout the month for possible changes and/or additional events. Though most events are free, donations to Healing Justice S.B. will be accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Saturday 2/6

Roundtable Discussion: Black Women Rock Gain knowledge of how Black women navigate the music business as rock ‘n’ roll artists. 2-5pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Sunday 2/7

Interview with Soul-Patrol Founders Bob and Mike Davis: Learn about this 100 percent Black-owned informational, news-gathering, and educational series of internet resources focused on funk, soul, jazz, blues, rock artists, music, and culture. 2-5pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Tuesday 2/9

Fiction Book Club Virtual Discussion: Boy, Snow, Bird Meet new people and talk about Helen Oyeyemi’s 2014 novel about a woman named Boy; her stepdaughter, Snow; and Boy’s daughter, Bird; and their complicated relationships as light-skinned African Americans passing for white in 1953 Massachusetts. Register online. 5:30-6:45pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BoySnowBird

Saturday 2/13

Chocolate Baby Story Time: Bring your baby for books written for them with Black voices, read by Black leaders, and written by Black authors in this virtual series. There will be future story times on Saturday, February 20 and 27. 10-11am. Donation based.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Black Rock Coalition 35th Anniversary Virtual Celebration: Take in select video concerts by the BRC Orchestra. 2-5pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Sunday 2/14

Soulful Healing through Gentle Yoga with Dr. Azure Stewart: Take a virtual yoga class with educator, mentor, and healer Dr. Azure Stewart. 10am. Free.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Black History Month Virtual Culture House Event: TBA. 2-5pm.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Tuesday 2/16

Virtual Favorite Poems Reading: Join to read one of your favorite poems (not your own) or just listen to others read. 5-6pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/VirtualPoemReading

Saturday 2/20

Chocolate Baby Story Time: Bring your baby for books written for them with Black voices, read by Black leaders, and written by Black authors in this virtual series. 10am. Donation based.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Cooking with Afrofusion and Gipsy Hill Bakery Online with Healing Justice: S.B. Time: TBA. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

SBYBP Morning Session: S.B. Young Black Professionals invites you to pour yourself a mimosa and participate in a guided meditation and play catch-up games. Register online by Thursday, February 11 to receive your activity box. 11am-1pm. Free.

tinyurl.com/SBYBP

SBYBP Evening Session: Follow along with this guided paint class as you sip on your favorite beverage. Hosted by S.B. Young Professionals. Free. Register online by Thursday, February 11, to receive your activity box. 6-8pm.

tinyurl.com/SBYBP

Virtual Interview: Harold Brown: Listen to stories from Harold Brown, founding member of the group War and cowriter of songs such as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” and more. 2-5pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Monday 2/22

Cooking with Shalhoob and Gipsy Hill Bakery Online with Healing Justice: S.B. Time: TBA. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Tuesday 2/23

Conscious Conversations: The Movement for Black Lives, Fighting for Black Futures: The UCSB MultiCultural Center will host a BLM panel facilitated by MCC Scholar-in-residence Dr. Terrance Wooten in a dynamic discussion about the radical possibilities of a future where all Black lives matter and the role of community in the fight for Black lives. 6-8pm. Free.

tinyurl.com/BlackLivesBlackFutures

Friday 2/26

Virtual Diversify Our Narrative Book Club Discussion: Teens and adults are invited to discuss the book Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson about a white baby that died under the care of a Black woman and her 9-year-old daughter. 3:30pm. Call (805) 684-4314 or email bramirez@santabarbaraca.gov.

tinyurl.com/DiversifyBookClub

Black is Beautiful Showcase Online with Healing Justice S.B.: 4-8pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Saturday 2/27

Chocolate Baby Story Time: Bring your baby for books written for them with Black voices, read by Black leaders, and written by Black authors in this virtual series. 10am. Donation based.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Virtual Interview: Mandrill: Learn about the legendary funk/rock/jazz/soul band Mandrill. 2-5pm. Free-donations accepted.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Sunday 2/28

Soulful Healing through Gentle Yoga with Dr. Azure Stewart: Take a virtual yoga class with educator, mentor, and healer Dr. Azure Stewart. 10am. Free.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Black History Month Virtual Culture House Event: TBA. 2-5pm.

tinyurl.com/BHMSB2021

Thursday 3/4

Indy Book Club Discussion: Discuss the February reads by Black women selection, Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler. 6pm. Free.

sbplibrary.org

Add to Favorites