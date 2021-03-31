SBIFF’s (Mostly)

Peruse the movie menu (on your smartphone). Buy those tickets (on your laptop). Grab some popcorn (from your microwave). And get comfortable (on your couch) for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 2021 incarnation, a mostly virtual, pandemic-proof program of streaming films, celebrity tributes, and filmmaking panels that can be enjoyed easily from your own home.

We say “mostly virtual” because there is the revolutionary, hope-it-sticks option to head down to the SBCC parking lots by Leadbetter Beach and check out two pop-up drive-in theaters, where movies can also magically be seen during the day. These screenings are free, albeit limited to 50 cars per screen, and must be booked in advance.

Beyond those COVID compromises, the rest of SBIFF 2021 is much the same great fare we’ve come to expect. We explore those impacts in a piece about the state of Hollywood here.

The core offering remains the more than 125 films that provide intimate and colorful views from so many corners of our complicated world, running from beautiful landscapes and touching tales to fear, tragedy, and in-depth analyses of our most controversial conundrums. We offer a sneak peek to a small selection of those films here.

Then there is the slate of celebrities being feted, including stars such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Delroy Lindo, and Bill Murray as well as three of the five women nominated for the Best Actress Oscar: Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby. To see our interviews with all three of them, as well as one with Best Supporting Actress nominee Amanda Seyfried, click their names. This year’s “Outstanding Directors” will gather online for their always lively panel, as well as producers, writers, and prominent women in film.

And, in what seems to be an ever-growing category — no doubt due to the festival itself, whose educational programs we highlight here — the Santa Barbara Filmmaker offerings are robust, particularly in the shorts division. See our roundup here.

Of course, our work is only just beginning. Our team, including Josef Woodard, who’s covered every single SBIFF yet, will be reporting daily on Independent.com, where we’ve also posted more than one dozen interviews with filmmakers from near and far. That’s just one more way to tune in virtually to SBIFF during these strange days of ours. To buy tickets and see the full schedule of events, films, and more, go to SBIFF.org.