Hunter Hawkins to Debut New Single at Carpinteria’s Alzacar Theatre on June 5

Singer, songwriter, actor, and filmmaker Hunter Hawkins refuses to be confined to a single medium, instead weaving together music and cinematic storytelling into work that is as visually compelling as it is sonically rich.

On Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m., Hawkins brings that artistic vision to The Alcazar Theatre for a special evening marking the release of “Here Now,” the debut single from the forthcoming Red Van Records album Awake, produced by longtime collaborator Kenny Loggins.

Along with unveiling the new single, Hawkins will debut Awake: Pinky’s Journey, a 40-minute film they wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Shot throughout Santa Barbara County, the film includes scenes filmed at Loggins’s home and at Goleta’s Parsonic Studios, owned by renowned producer and engineer Alan Parsons. To close out the evening, Hawkins will perform an intimate acoustic set.

Hunter Hawkins and Kenny Loggins in the studio | Photo: Roberto Johnson

Hunter Hawkins | Photo: Alissa Wyle

Hunter Hawkins | Photo: Alissa Wyle

“I am so excited to finally share this film and album to a real live audience,” said Hawkins, “to see, hear, and feel the response in the room to what I’ve created, ahead of its official online release.”

Beyond music, Hawkins has written and directed several short films, including window, which received recognition from festivals such as the Top Shorts Awards, Indie Short Fest, and the International Fine Arts Film Festival. Most recently, Hawkins earned a Best Actor award from the 2025 Long Beach Underground Film Festival.

Reflecting on the collaborative nature of the project, Hawkins feels deeply appreciative of the cast, crew, and creative team who helped transform the vision into reality. “When a piece of art finally moves from the arms of its creators to the hearts of its audience, it’s a truly magical moment.”

Hawkin’s show is on June 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., at The Alzacar Theatre, located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. For ticket information, visit tickettailor.com/events/thealcazar/2215014