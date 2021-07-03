Letters Neither Supporter or Opponent

In reference to the Independent’s June article entitled “Troubled Bridge over Mission Creek Water,” I request a correction.

The Pearl Chase Society’s mission is to support the preservation of Santa Barbara‘s historic buildings, gardens, and neighborhoods.

Our Board of Directors invited two separate organizations to present their positions on the Mission Creek Bridge, located near Mission Santa Barbara. We saw, via Zoom, presentations by the Mission Heritage Trails Association and the Save the Mission Creek Bridge coalition.

We have not endorsed either group’s position. At this time we have taken no stand regarding the proposed Mission Creek bridge project’s designs.

Therefore, the referenced article should not have stated that the PCS endorses the MHTA.

Steve Dowty is president of the Board of Directors for the Pearl Chase Society.

Editor’s Note: Request granted.

Add to Favorites