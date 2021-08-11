Our 2021 Active Aging Guide

How to Live Well into Your Later Years in Santa Barbara

By Leslie Dinaberg

Valentino Piermarini, bowls Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. | Credit: Erick Madrid

Santa Barbara is a great place to live no matter your age, but it takes many people a number of years — and perhaps a successful career or two — to start calling our shoreline home. That means there are plenty of people living their best later lives here, which is why we started our Active Aging Guide in 2018 to help navigate the endless options for staying healthy, striving for wellness, and living even longer.

This is the fourth annual edition of this promotional section, in which sponsors suggested trends, techniques, and talented experts from their organizations to our editorial team. Then Leslie Dinaberg took those nascent ideas, put on her reporter’s cap, and turned them into engaging articles that cover a wide range of topics, from bone, brain, and sexual health to volunteering, nutrition, and even drum circles.

Read on, and age well.

Seniors Stay Smart and Social Thanks to This Volunteer-Run Nonprofit

VISTAS Lifelong Learning. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Residential Facility Offers Smart Food Advice for Seniors

Credit: Courtesy

Sensory Program Keeps Spirits High at These Two Memory-Care and Assisted-Living Facilities

Art work done by the residents of Villa Alamar. | By Erick Madrid

How I Came to Understand This Weapon in the Fight Against Osteoporosis

Credit: Bombshell Pictures/Monty M. Miranda

Musical Groups Set Rhythm for Residents of This Retirement Community in Hidden Valley

The drum circle group at the Vista Del Monte retirement community. | Credit: Erick Madrid

Using Hormones and Sexual Health Techniques to Keep You Younger Longer

Courtesy of Happy Patel / Unsplash

This Unique Service Is Critical to Those Who Need Crutches, Wheelchairs, and More

VNA Health Loan Closet employees, from left, Megan Cameron, Susi Torres-Cruz, Dusty Keegan and David Moorman. | Credit: Erick Madrid

Nonprofit in Search of Long-Term Care Ombudsman Volunteers