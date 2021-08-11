Our 2021 Active Aging Guide
How to Live Well into Your Later Years in Santa Barbara
By Leslie Dinaberg
Santa Barbara is a great place to live no matter your age, but it takes many people a number of years — and perhaps a successful career or two — to start calling our shoreline home. That means there are plenty of people living their best later lives here, which is why we started our Active Aging Guide in 2018 to help navigate the endless options for staying healthy, striving for wellness, and living even longer.
This is the fourth annual edition of this promotional section, in which sponsors suggested trends, techniques, and talented experts from their organizations to our editorial team. Then Leslie Dinaberg took those nascent ideas, put on her reporter’s cap, and turned them into engaging articles that cover a wide range of topics, from bone, brain, and sexual health to volunteering, nutrition, and even drum circles.
Read on, and age well.
Connect, Discuss, and Explore at Vistas Lifelong Learning
Seniors Stay Smart and Social Thanks to This Volunteer-Run Nonprofit
Westmont Living’s Nutrition Tips for Brain Health
Residential Facility Offers Smart Food Advice for Seniors
Villa Alamar and Alexander Gardens Stimulate the Senses to Stimulate Wellness
Sensory Program Keeps Spirits High at These Two Memory-Care and Assisted-Living Facilities
OsteoStrong Builds the Bones of Skeletal Health
How I Came to Understand This Weapon in the Fight Against Osteoporosis
Images by Erick Madrid
