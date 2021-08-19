Announcement Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Kicks Off Inaugural Annual Campaign

August 19, 2021, Goleta, California – As Santa Barbara and Goleta students returned to school this week, the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation launched its first ever annual campaign, the “Charger Champions Circle.”

Funds raised by the “Charger Champions Circle” campaign will serve the gap between the amount the State of California and the Santa Barbara Unified School District allocate to Dos Pueblos High School, and the actual yearly operating income needed to sustain the school’s academic success and facilities operations, as well as provide opportunities for program and facilities improvement projects through DPHS Foundation grants. The initial goal for the campaign is $50,000 by Thanksgiving.

Foundation President, Rechelle Ringer stated, “As a relatively new organization, the work of the Foundation to date has been focused on smaller, short-term projects, but we have spent the past year reevaluating our priorities and establishing a plan for sustainable fundraising. Significant work has gone into getting us to this moment, so we are excited to launch the Charger Champion Circle campaign and are looking forward to seeing our community’s response.”

Dos Pueblos High School is highly regarded for its academic programs, which include Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Dual Enrollment (in partnership with Santa Barbara City College), English Learner, Career Technical Education (including its internationally recognized Engineering Academy), Honors, and Special Education courses. DPHS serves a diverse population of approximately 2,000 students in ninth through twelfth grades, consisting of 46% Hispanic, 41% White, 7% Asian, 2% African American, and 4% other races. In 2021, approximately 38% of DPHS students have been identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged.

The cost of living in Goleta/Santa Barbara is 98% higher than the national average, and 41% higher than the State of California average, so support from families, alumni, and the community is critical to ensuring students, teachers, and staff have the tools they need for success inside and outside the classroom, and that students continue to experience the nationally recognized academic excellence provided at Dos Pueblos High School.

Nancy Naretto, Vice President of Fundraising added, “The Foundation completed impressive projects over the past two years, despite the pandemic, thanks to the generosity of our community. From providing pandemic financial assistance to families in need to creating outdoor space with the new Charger Patio to the mosaic tribute walls for the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021, the community has been incredibly supportive despite very difficult times. As we move into a new model and envision larger initiatives, we have no doubt our community will show up again.”

About the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation is made up of a volunteer elected board of parents, community members, alumni, as well as faculty and student advisors. The Foundation’s mission is to raise funds and provide strategic support to honor and build upon the school’s tradition of excellence, enhance the school community, inspire school pride, coordinate efforts to support school programs, and promote the academic and personal growth of DPHS students.

