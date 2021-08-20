Announcement Santa Barbara Animal Shelter Will Reopen Tuesday, August 24

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On Tuesday, August 24, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) will reopen the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter, located at 5473 Overpass Rd.

Starting August 24, stray animals from Santa Barbara can again be taken directly to the County Shelter. Members of the public looking for their lost pets will again be able to contact Animal Services at (805) 681-5285 directly or visit www.sbcanimalservices.org to look for a missing pet or to file a report. Adoptions will also resume at the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter. Please call to make an appointment.

Animal Control field operations will continue to respond only to priority calls in order to keep Animal Control Officers safe during the rise in COVID-19 cases. Priority calls include: law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.

“We would like to thank our community members for the patience and understanding they’ve shown as we navigated this challenging situation. Animal Services strives to keep our animals, staff, and volunteers safe while maintaining public services. We again would like thank our partner Santa Barbara Humane for the support and collaboration they provided during the temporary closure,” says Community Services Director Jessica Wiebe.

Cats: All questions or concerns regarding cats can be directed to ASAP Cats at (805) 683-3368 or via email at info@asapcats.org.

Rabbits and Guinea Pigs: All questions and concerns regarding rabbits and guinea pigs can be directed to BUNS at (805) 683-0521 or via email at info@bunssb.org.

Staff will return on-site during the shelter’s normal operating hours to answer questions and address any concerns the public may have relating to animal sheltering or Animal Control. For more information about SBCAS and services offered, please visit www.sbcanimalservices.org. Follow Santa Barbara County Animal Services on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

