Roger Durling’s Pandemic Film Diary, and Inside SBIFF’s Summer Camp
With a New Book By Roger Durling and the Return of Film Camp, SBIFF Shows Resiliency in the Era of COVID
This week’s cover stories look at two ways in which the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has continued to bring film as education and education in filmmaking to our community. In “Roger Durling’s Pandemic Film Diary,” Charles Donelan talks with Roger Durling about the book of film criticism he wrote during quarantine, one email movie recommendation at a time. In the other feature, “Santa Barbara International Film Festival Summer Camp Provides for Aspiring Young Filmmakers,” Ryan P. Cruz describes a visit with the students who participated in this year’s SBIFF filmmaking education summer program.
You must be logged in to post a comment.