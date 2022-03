2022 Summer Camp Guide

The Complete Guide to More than 150 Diverse Camps

By Terry Ortega | March 30, 2022

Let’s face it, our kids have been through a lot these past two-plus years. They have been forced to hear unpleasant words such as “canceled,” “postponed,” and “isolation” way too often. And they have had to learn the meaning of virtual learning and mask mandates through hard personal experience. Now the Independent wants to help them relearn the meaning of fun and joy. The only remedy is summer camp!

This year’s guide offers parents and kids more than 150 diverse camps to consider. That’s twice as many as last year’s guide. S.B.’s camp staples such as S.B. Parks & Rec, the YMCA, S.B. Boys & Girls Club, and Zoo Camp are back again. The arts are packed with dance, acting, and music camps. The beach is calling out for surfing, volleyball, lifeguard training, sailing, paddleboarding, and more. Kids can also have fun working on math and science and preparing for college. They can read at the library and get physical with soccer, golf, ice hockey, basketball, tennis, and so much more … even flying through the air on a trapeze.

Parents: Don’t forget to inquire about early-bird and sibling discounts as well as scholarships.

The Independent’s Summer Camp Guide is, as always, compiled to help the entire family find fun all season long. But this year we think it can be a particularly important asset in helping our kids hear happy words again, especially my favorite phrase: “in-person.”

Let this be the summer of freedom for kids from Ojai to Lompoc.

Happy summer, wild things! And let the rumpus begin.

The Acting Intensive

An advanced two-week workshop of comprehensive acting training that will culminate in a showcase at The New Vic.

Ages 13-19. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or

email bmcdonald@etcsb.org.| tinyurl.com/MusicalTheater2022

AIREDANSE Summer Camps — Flying, Dance & Fun for Youth!

Youth will learn dance and exciting aerial technique.

Ages: 9-17. AIREDANSE | Fitness & Arts, 810 E. Gutierrez St.

Call (805) 966-1409 or email laurenbreese@rocketmail.com. | airedanse.studio



Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Each day, children will prepare a meal with Culinary Educators and volunteers, and then sit down and enjoy it together. Afternoons will be spent on old-fashioned summer fun and field trips focused on foodie adventures!

Grades K-6. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 452-3497 or email nancy@atozcookingschool.org. | atozcookingschool.org

Arts & Crafts Camp

Campers’ imaginations will soar with an extravaganza of colorful arts & crafts projects created out of doors, in the woods, creating mixed-media projects and inspired by field games and hikes.

Ages 6-15. Call (646) 369-7277 or email thewoodsartstudio@gmail.com. | thewoodsartstudio.com

Art Explorers STEAM Camps

Art and creative camps: Extreme Art, Stop Motion, Special Effects, Famous, Faces/Places, Harry Potter, Sketching, Art Expedition, Digital Arts, Sewing.

Grades K-8. Providence School, 3225 Calle Pinon.

Email ozwicke@artexplorerssantabarbara.com. | artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Boxtales Summer Theatre Camps

Take a three-week journey into the Boxtales method that will include training in acting, storytelling, Acro-Yoga, mime, music, and mask in separate camps for youth or teens. In person.

Youth: ages 9-13; teens: ages 14-19. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org. | boxtales.org/education/summer-camp

Camp Broadway

This two-week musical theater performance workshop will culminate

in a student showcase at The New Vic.

Ages 8-12. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or

email bmcdonald@etcsb.org.

tinyurl.com/CampBroadway

Clay Studio Summer Clay Camp

Children will explore the elements and foundations of art and design, including color, line, shape, form, texture, space, and value with hands-on projects in an outdoor setting.

Ages 6-12. The Clay Studio, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 565-2529 or

email claycamp@claystudiosb.org. | claystudiosb.org/childrensprogramming

Dance a Fairytale — Princess Camp

This one-week camp offers ballet and arts and crafts, and ends with a performance.

Ages 3-5. Inspire Dance S.B., El Mercado Ctr., 4141 State St., Ste. 6.

Call (805) 770-5929 or email info@inspiredancesb.com. | inspiredancesb.com

Dance Camp at Goleta School of Ballet

Dance Camp offers classes in ballet, stretch, musical theater, dance history, sewing, and performance. Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 9-12. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com. | goletaschoolofballet.com

Destination Dance @ S.B. Dance Arts

Indoor and outdoor dance camps build confidence and connection while working toward a weekly performance.

Ages 12 mo.-teen. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 966-5299 or email alana@sbdancearts.com. | sbdancearts.com

JAMS Music Rock Camp

Come learn how to play an instrument, form a band, write original songs, and play a show.

Ages 8-18. JAMS, 631 ½ N. Milpas St.

Call (805) 456-8612 or email info@jamsmusic.org. | jamsmusic.org

Inspire Dance S.B. — Ballet Intensive:

Swan Lake Classical Variations

Dancers will take lessons in ballet technique, character dance, pre-pointe, pointe, variations dance, and set and costume design, ending with short production, as well as field trips.

Ages 7-18+. Inspire Dance S.B., El Mercado Ctr., 4141 State St., Ste. 6.

Call (805) 770-5929 or email info@inspiredancesb.com. | inspiredancesb.com

Inspire Dance S.B. — Morning Fairytale Dance Camps:

This one-week children’s creative project in dance is open to boys and girls. Lessons in ballet, arts, and crafts with a Frozen or Cinderella-themed performance on the last day.

Ages 3-8+. Inspire Dance S.B., El Mercado Ctr., 4141 State St., Ste. 6.

Call (805) 770-5929 or email info@inspiredancesb.com. | inspiredancesb.com

InterAct Theatre Camp — Act It! Move It! Make It!

Participants will experience an inspiring variety of theater skills such as storytelling, singing, dance, acting, stage makeup, and stage combat for older students. Groups are divided by age.

Ages 4-16. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com. | interacttheatreschool.com/summer-camps-2022

Lights Up! Summer Program

Lights Up! teen theater conservatory will provide professional training for area actors to grow, explore, and develop their skills.

Ages 10-19. The S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

Email info@lightsupsb.com. | lightsupsb.com

Momentum Dance Company

Summer Dance Camps

Five-day camps are packed with fun and creativity with a live performance at the end of each week.

Ages 3-teen. Momentum Dance Company, 316 State St., Ste. A.

Call (805) 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com. | momentumdancesb.com

The Musical Theater

Performance Workshop

A three-week advanced musical theater performance workshop culminating in public performances of Zombie Prom: Atomic Edition. Acceptance by audition.

Ages 13-19. New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or email bmcdonald@etcsb.org. | tinyurl.com/MusicalTheater2022

Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

This program will provide an enriching summer music experience. Campers are taught by professionals to play solo and in a group.

Entering grades 4-8. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Out of the Box Theatre

Company Summer Stock

This five-week musical theater program will culminate in a weekend-long performance run of The Lightning Thief, a new rock musical.

Ages 14-22. Email info@outoftheboxtheatre.org.

outoftheboxtheatre.org

Sew Much Fun

Kids will have fun making stuffed animals, pillows, pajama pants, and beach bags in extra-small classes with equipment provided and a low-cost supply fee.

Grades: K-12. 5290 Overpass Rd. Call (805) 450-7129 or email HeyPrissy@gmail.com.

S.B. Museum of Art Summer Camp

Each week will be focused on a different art technique, including sculpting, drawing, painting, and printmaking.

Ages 5-12. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St.

Call (805) 884-6457 or email communityprograms@sbma.net. | sbma.net/kidsfamilies

SBSummerFest:

Composing Music for Film and Video Games

Learn or further develop your music composition skills to develop music for your favorite titles. Introduction to DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) and guest lectures are included. In-person and virtual.

Grades 8-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301.

Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com



SBSummerFest: Piano Camp: Dive into

Jazz and Blues

Pianists are invited to join and jam in fun half-day sessions of professional and blues training. All levels are welcome. In-person and virtual.

Grades 4-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301.

Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com

SBSummerFest: Voice Camp

This half-day voice camp is presented by Venice Voice Academy visiting artist Giovanna Gattuso.

Grades 3-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301.

Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com. | socalpianoacademy.com

Spotlight Theater

Encouraging instructors have chosen specially adapted productions that allow every child to play a fun character from favorite childhood movies.

Ages 6-12. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St.

Call (805) 897-2519 or email camps@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbparksandrec.org

Stage Left Junior

Campers will participate in creative arts, singing, dancing, acting, and cooking, culminating in a performance and a kids’ cookbook.

Ages 5-12. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera.

Call (805) 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com. | stageleftsb.com

Stage Left Productions Presents Little Mermaid

Training in auditioning, physical/vocal techniques, acting/dancing/singing, and set/costume/tech design will culminate with a full-scale musical performance!

Ages 10-17. Location TBA. Call (805) 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net.

stageleftsb.com

State Street Ballet Academy Camps

State Street Ballet Academy offers a variety of one- and two-week themed camps throughout the summer, including ballet techniques and musical-themed camps.

Ages 3-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com. | ssb-academy.com

Summer Drumline Camp

This camp will teach the elements of music performance, rhythm reading, and playing techniques as campers explore all types of percussion.

Entering grades 6-9. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeduction.org. | sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Summer Intensive at Goleta School of Ballet

Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 12-17. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com. | goletaschoolofballet.com

Summer String Camp

Students will gain technical skills on their instrument, increased note reading facility, and composition instruction in a fun, supportive

environment.

Entering grades 4-8. La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeduction.org. | sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Teen Film Club

This video production workshop is for high school students to learn video and editing skills. In person and virtual.

Ages 13-18. Please inquire for session dates/times, cost, and location. Call (805) 452-7069 or email teenfilmclub805@gmail.com.

Education/Stem



MOXI Summer Camp | Credit: Courtesy



A B Cs of College Admissions and

Tutoring Sessions

Avenues College Admissions will have virtual and in-person counseling sessions that include tutoring in math and English.

Ages 10-18. In S.B. and on Zoom. Call (818) 359-0859 or email

avenuescollegeadmission@gmail.com. | avenuescollegeandcareeradvisement.org

American Sign Language (ASL)

This summer camp is a fun and engaging way to learn ASL to communicate with the deaf community or prepare for future language class requirements.

Ages 8-13. Stow Grove Park, 580 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta. Call (818) 515-6593 or

email aslinsb@gmail.com. | aslinsb.com

BrainMatterZ at Cate School

This camp is a cognitive and executive functioning skills brain lab.

Ages 10-18. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 212-0800 or email

DrLinzey@brainmatterz.com. | brainmatterz.com

California Learning Center

This college application workshop is for rising seniors in August, offering enrichment and tutoring for all ages and career advising throughout the summer.

Ages 6-22. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or

email wendi@clcsb.com. | clcsb.com/summer

Individualized Educational Services: Summer ADVANCE!

Review or advance the skills missed during the pandemic with multimodality teaching for all in reading, math, science, and more.

Ages 6-17. Individualized Educational Services, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 112. Call (805) 477-9860 or email enrollment@ies-tutor.com. | ies-tutor.com

On the Same Page — All Ages Library Program

Celebrate reading with free programs, reading logs, lots of ways to participate, and all kinds of fun!

All ages. Carpinteria, Central, Eastside, and Montecito Libraries and the Library on the Go outreach van. Call (805) 962-7653 or email youthservices@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbplibrary.org

Math Camp at S.B. Family School

This is a fun, hands-on exploration of creative mathematics for kids who enjoy math. Weekly themes include magic, art, codes, sports, games, money, and infinity, and the camp is led by a math team coach and math circle leader with more than 20 years of experience.

Grades 3-9. Goleta (near Goleta Library). Call (805) 680-9950 or

email camps@sbfamilyschool.com. | sbfamilyschool.com/camps

MOXI Summer Camp

MOXI camps are fun, playful, and empowering and nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Grades 1-6. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation,

125 State St. Call (805) 770-5020 or email sales@moxi.org. | moxi.org/camp

S.B. High School Computer Science

Academy Creative Computing Camp

Learn to create digital art and animations through code. Fun and engaging activities are taught by SBHS Computer Science Academy students.

Entering grades 7-8. CS Academy, S.B. High School, Rm. 26, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call (805) 966-9101 x5027 or email dcisneros@sbunified.org. | sbhscs.org/summer-camp

S.B. Museum of Natural History —Nature Adventures

Campers will enjoy a range of kid-approved topics, such as bugs, dinosaurs, and magic, with fun hands-on activities.

Ages 4-12. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Call (805) 682-4711 x171 or email info@sbnature2.org. | sbnature.org/natureadventures

SBSummerFest: Digital Audio

Workstations (DAW) for Music and Audio

Dive deep into the world of digital music tools to make your own pop and symphonic scores at this virtual camp. Beginners are welcome.

Grades 8-12. Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com



STEM Camp at UCSB

Campers will participate in robotics, engineering, Minecraft, Roblox, 3D design, and more with half- or full-day options.

Ages 6-17. UCSB. Call (800) 433-6060 or email academics@ussportscamps.com. | ussportscamps.com/academics

Summer Literacy Camp at UCSB

Campers will use their imagination and multi-sensory experiences to engage in creative and joyful projects designed to foster literacy development.

Ages 6-12. GGSE Dept. of Education, UCSB.

Email readingclinic@education.ucsb.edu. | education.ucsb.edu/reading-clinic

Terrific Scientific STEAM Camps

There are 45 exciting STEAM Camps in coding/programming, biology, chemistry, vet medicine, paleontology, CSI, oceanography, digital games, Minecraft, robotics, engineering, and bio-engineering.

Grades K-8. Providence School, 3225 Calle Pinon.

Email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org. | terrificscientific.org

General



Adventure Summer Camps — Tides: Marine Biology and Outdoor Learning

Join in fun, outdoor sports, beach play, and learning the wonders of marine biology! Campers can surf, stand-up paddleboard, body board, play beach games, and receive daily marine biology lessons and guided tide pool exploration!

Ages 6-15. Rincon Beach County Park, Carpinteria. Call (805) 364-2016 or

email support@lanternsglobal.com. | lanternsglobal.com/tides-sb

AHA! Summer 2022

Join AHA! for four days a week of fun, indoor and outdoor adventures, connection, and creative expression!

Ages 12-18. Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. and Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call (805) 770-7200 x3 or

email perla.ahasb@gmail.com. | ahasb.org

Camp Haverim

Accredited by the American Camp Association, Camp Haverim is non-denominational and offers art, music, drama, talent shows,

swimming, and sports.

Grades K-8. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 895-6593 or email

camphaverim@gmail.com. | camphaverim.com

Camp Elings: Inclusion

This partnership with PeerBuddies will provide a program tailored for children and young adults with special needs. Activities include hikes, tag, relay, races, basketball, soccer, and arts and crafts. Camper-to-adult ratio: 2:1.

Ages 4-22. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611

or email mbaker@elingspark.org. | elingspark.org

Camps with Coaches

Children can learn something new with a wide range of camps such as laser tag, ninja skills, circus arts, mountain biking, sports skills, and girls’ leadership skills.

Ages 6-13. Various locations in Goleta and S.B. Call (805) 243-1686 or email sbbusiness

concierge@gmail.com. | campswithcoaches.com

Cardinal Camps at Bishop Diego High School

Cardinal Camps will be hosting a variety of athletic, academic, and extracurricular camps in half- or full-day weekly sessions.

Ages 9-17. Bishop Diego High School, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call (805) 967-1266 or email cardinal camps@gmail.com. | cardinalcamps.com

Hearts Horseback Riding Camp

This camp offers a safe horse and ranch experience for all-ability riders, including beginners.

Age 6-10. Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Ctr., 4420 Calle Real. Call (805) 964-1519 or email info@heartsriding.org. | sbparksandrec.org

Kids’ Sailing & Stand-up

Paddleboarding/Kayaking Camp

These guided sailing and paddling camps offer instruction and fun activities in and on the water.

Ages 7-15. S.B. Sailing Center, 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 962-2826 or

email anchor@sbsail.com. | sbsail.com/kids-camps-and-activities

Lompoc Teen Center Summer Program 2022

This camp will offer an array of educational and recreational programs, events, and activities that include culinary, financial literacy, and martial arts.

Entering grades 7-12. Teen Center, 533 S. Avalon, Lompoc.

Call (805) 350-9138 or email clifflambert@comcast.net or mtorina@aol.com.

Montessori Center School Summer Camp

Summer sessions offer campers opportunities for creativity, discovery, social interaction, and fun!

Ages 3-12. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta. Call (805) 683-9383 or email l.tosta@mcssb.org. | mcssb.org/summer-camp

Safety Town

Safety Town teaches pre/post kindergarteners how to evaluate “safe” from “unsafe” situations at home and in their community.

Ages: must turn 5 or 6 years old by 9/1/22. Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Dr., and Ellwood Elementary School, 7686 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 252-7998 or email info@sbsafetytown.org. |

safetytown.org

Summer on the Ridge

Campers will create, move, swim, and play while exploring all areas of The Riviera Ridge School’s 11-acre property.

Entering grades K-6. The Riviera Ridge School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call (805) 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@rivieraridge.org. | tinyurl.com/TheRivieraRidge

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Acorn Adventures

Campers will connect with the natural world and each other through outdoor play and arts and crafts.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or

email mcyr@sbbg.org. | tinyurl.com/SB-BotGarden

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: A Sense of Nature

Campers will discover how powerful the senses can be in exploring and understanding the natural world.

Ages 7-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or

email mcyr@sbbg.org. | tinyurl.com/SB-BotGarden

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Create in Nature

Campers will get inspired by native landscapes and plants as well as create art, write poetry, perform skits, and more.

Ages 7-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or

email mcyr@sbbg.org. | tinyurl.com/SB-BotGarden

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Jr. Naturalist

Campers will learn real-life skills, use observational tools, identify plants and animals, and perform conservation actions used by the Botanic Garden

scientists.

Ages 9-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or

email mcyr@sbbg.org. | tinyurl.com/SB-BotGarden

S.B. Zoo Camp

This award-winning Zoo Camp will offer themed programs featuring animal encounters and hands-on science in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Ages 3-12. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call (805) 962-5339 or email cabbott@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp/

Summer @ Laguna

Where fun and learning collide. There is a camp for every age level and interest such as art, academics, adventure and games, Lego, STEM, and sports and fitness.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. Call (805) 687-2461 x0543 or email zmoore@lagunablanca.org. | lagunablanca.org/summer

Summer Camp at Girls Inc.!

Hands-on enrichment fun in a pro-girl environment! Team building and leadership, sports and movement, STEAM, and more!

Grades Transitional K-6. Goleta Valley Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or

email info@girlsincsb.org. | girlsincsb.org/programs/summer

Teen Summer Program at Girls Inc.!

This program offers a safe, supportive, pro-girl environment for teens featuring STEAM enrichment, leadership development, advocacy, movement, college prep, and more!

Grades 7-12. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. | girlsincsb.org/programs/teens

We Do It All Weekly Summer Camps

These half- or full-day, all-inclusive camps include beach and creek walks, theater, sports, fitness, and trips to the zoo, Sea Center, and MOXI museum.

Ages 5-17. Carousel House, Chase Palm Park Plaza, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 455-1124 or

email sbcreativeed@gmail.com. | santabarbarasummercamp.com

Outdoor



Camp Elings: Outdoor adventure

Enjoy perfect summer days of grass, trees, capture the flag, arts and crafts, slip-n-slides, kits, playgrounds, and more!

Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or

email dnoble@elingspark.org. | elingspark.org

Enriched Kids Leadership Camp

Join in nature to develop the innate qualities of a leader through fun and interactive activities and games.

Ages 10-13. Parks in S.B. and Goleta. Call (805) 895-2110 or email

hello@enrichedkids.us. | enrichedkids.us/camp

Enriched Kids Nature Camp

This outdoor nature camp offers fun, themed sessions that all include arts and crafts, science experiments, games, play, and wilderness

wanders.

Ages 5-13. Parks and trails in S.B. and Goleta. Call (805) 895-2110 or email

hello@enrichedkids.us. | enrichedkids.us/camp

Summer Sailing with the S.B. Youth Sailing Foundation

There are five, two-week sessions in the morning to learn to sail and afternoon race-level classes. In person.

Ages 5-18. SBYSF, 130 Harbor Wy. Call (805) 965-4603 or email sbysf.director@gmail.com. | sbysf.org/summer

Wilderness Youth Project

Adventure, learning, play, joy, and time in nature are waiting for you with WYP’s mentors.

Ages 3-18. Various locations in Carpinteria, Goleta, and S.B. Call (805) 964-8096 or

email info@wyp.org. | wyp.org/summer-programs

Sleepaway

AHA! Digital Cleanse

Teens are invited to spend three device-free days exploring nature and nurture at breathtaking El Capitan Canyon.

Ages 14-19. El Capitan Canyon, 11560 Calle Real. Email lowensteinaha@gmail.com. | ahasb.org

Amplify Sleepaway Camp

Amplify Sleepaway Camp empowers girls and women through music, creative arts education, community, and positive mentorship.

Grades 3-12. Ojai Valley School, 10820 Reeves Rd., Ojai. Call (805) 699-5247 or email girlsrocksb@gmail.com. | girlsrocksb.org

Camp Natoma

Sleep under the stars and connect with nature in these week-long sessions packed with all-outdoor activities.

Ages 7-17. 617 Cypress Mountain Dr., Paso Robles. Call (805) 316-0163 or email info@campnatoma.org.

campnatoma.org

Cate Summer Institute

Make friends from around the world as you spend a week devoted to academics, leadership, and the outdoors and sleep in dorms that overlook the Pacific.

Grades 6-7. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd, Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org. | catesummerprograms.org



Cate Summer Outdoors

Challenge yourself this summer with one of the new residential outdoor experiences that offer students of every level an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of S.B. County and beyond.

Grades 6-10. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org. | catesummerprograms.org

Rancho Palomino S.B.

Activities include archery, horseback riding, and native S.B.

cultural arts.

Ages 6-15. Location: TBA. Call (805) 570-5075 or email ranchopalominosb@gmail.com.

ranchopalominosb.com

Spiritual



CEF Free Morning Camps: Adventure, Lego, Soccer

Child Evangelism Fellowship offers five-day morning camps that will feature creative activities, engaging Bible lessons, educational games, music, snacks, and fun.

Ages 5-12. Various locations. Call (805) 698-7719 or email cefsbministry@gmail.com.

cefsantabarbara.org/programs/5-day-clubs/

Sports/Wellness

Boxing Camp

All levels are welcome, including beginners. Learn the sport of boxing, self-defense, and proper

nutrition. Build confidence and have fun!

State Street Boxing and Fitness, 318 State St. Call (805) 564-1644 or email

statestreetboxingandfitness@gmail.com . | StateStreetBoxingAndFitness.com

Camp Wheez

Enjoy games, crafts, and more, all while learning about asthma.

Ages 6-12. Location TBD. Call (805) 681-7672 or email campwheez@sansumclinic.org.

sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez

Camp Elings: BMX

Boys and girls of all abilities can improve their skills, learn track etiquette, and get a workout.

Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org. |

elingspark.org

Camp Elings: Tennis

Players of all levels participate in match play and work on tactical and technical drills and more with a park tennis pro.

Ages 5-14. Las Positas Tennis Courts, 1430 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org. | elingspark.org

Cate Sports Academy

This Academy offers tennis, baseball, volleyball, and softball, which are all led by experienced coaches and instructors. Half-day, full-day, and overnight options are available.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 or email

jessica_seriano@cate.org. | catesummerprograms.org

Girls Inc. Summer Gymnastics Camp

Tumble into Girls Inc. for summer skill instruction, games, and performances with certified gymnastics coaches for beginner to intermediate levels.

Ages 5-12. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega St.

Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. | girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics

Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards

This fun and educational junior lifeguard program is instructed and supervised by the S.B. Barbara County Lifeguards. Through a variety of ocean and beach activities, this program will improve your child’s confidence and knowledge in and around the marine environment

Ages 8-17. Arroyo Burro County Park, 2981 Cliff Dr. Email sbcojg@sbparks.org. | sbparks.org/jg

Joga Summer Camps

Camps will develop your child’s soccer skills while having fun. Futsal is a form of indoor soccer.

Ages 5-14. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Email jogafutsalsb@gmail.com. | jogafutsalsb.com/camps

Learn to Row

Mission Rowing brings an opportunity for local youth to explore and try the amateur Olympic sport of rowing. Learn the basics and develop your skill set.

Ages 11+. Mission Rowing, Lake Cachuma Recreation Area, 2225 Hwy. 154. Call (206) 660-3567 or email carol@missionrowing.org. | missionrowing.org/programs

Next Level Sports Camp

Boys and girls will have the ability to play baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball while learning from S.B.’s best coaches.

Ages 6-14. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

Call (714) 333-8623 or email jeff@nextlevelsportscamp.com. | nextlevelsportscamp.com

one. Soccer Schools

Players will learn and improve with an innovative, challenging, fun curriculum from a passionate and focused international coaching staff. Day and residential soccer camps are available.

Day camps: ages 3-16; residential: ages 9-18. Day: Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta; Residential: Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com. | onesoccerschools.com

Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventures & Environmental Education Programs

Campers will participate in boogie boarding, surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, sailing, marine biology, environmental education, and team building sports.

Campers: ages 5-12; LITs: ages 13-14; CITs: ages 15-18. West Beach.

Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com. | peak2pacific.com

Presidents Basketball Camps

Campers will participate in competitive drills and build developmental skills with game-based action hosted by S.B. magic coaches Juan Villarruel and Jimmy Owens.

Grades 1-8. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

Call (805) 967-8778 or email programs@pageyouthcenter.org. | bit.ly/presidentsbball

PYC Ultimate Basketball Camp

This camp is perfect for kids who are looking to develop court awareness, dribbling, shooting, and coordination.

Grades 1-12. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

Call (805) 967-8778 or email programs@pageyouthcenter.org. | bit.ly/pycbball

S.B. Gym Club Camp

The S.B. Gymnastics Club will provide campers training in gymnastics, ninja/parkour, trampoline, Aerial, and more!

Ages 4-17. S.B. Gymnastics Club, 4129 State St.

Call (805) 683-1724 or email info@santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com. | santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com

S.B. Rock Gym

S.B. Rock Gym offers two camps: Kids Climbing Camp (ages 5-9) and Teen Rocks: Gym to Crag (ages 10-15)

Ages 5-15. S.B. Rock Gym, 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.

sbrockgym.com

S.B. SC Soccer Summer Camp

Players of all ages and ability will improve ball controls and knowledge of the game of soccer through drills and scrimmages.

Ages 5-12. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta.

Call (805) 452-0083 or email bianca@santabarbarasc.org. | santabarbarasc.org/recreational-programs/camps

S.B. Tennis Club Summer Camp

This camp is designed for players of all ages and abilities.

Ages 5-16. Tennis Club of S.B., 2375 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 682-4722 or

email info@sbtennisclub.com. | santabarbaratennisclub.com

So-Cal Premier Camp

Hosted by NBA skill trainer Dee Pinkard and former overseas professional head assistant SBCC MBB Keani Albanez, this fun-filled fundamental basketball experience will teach all aspects of the game, competitive drills, contests, and 3vs3 competition.

Grades 2-12. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 967-8778 x805 or email keani@pageyouthcenter.org. | pageyouthcenter.org



Summer Ice Hockey Camp

This camp will focus on basic skills to help build strong, well-rounded skaters that are ready to head into the fall hockey season.

Ages 4-14. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 879-1550 or email breanne@iceinparadise.org. | iceinparadise.org

Summer Ice Skating Camp

Skaters of all skating levels are welcome to improve their skating skills while having fun and staying cool.

Ages 4-14. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 879-1550 or email breanne@iceinparadise.org. | iceinparadise.org

Surf Happens Surf Camps

Surf Happens surf camps will introduce students to the joy of surfing.

Ages 4-17. 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. Call (805) 451-7568 or email info@surfhappens.com.

tinyurl.com/SurfHappens2022

Trapeze Camp

Take flight with S.B. Trapeze Co. in a safe and unforgettable circus camp featuring experienced staff and full trapeze equipment. Children wear a harness for the entire camp.

Ages 6-13. Plaza Vera Cruz, 110 E. Cota. St. Call (805) 350-3208 or email hello@sbtrapezeco.com.

sbparksandrec.org

Twin Lakes Discover Golf

Learn golf through fun games! Full swing, chipping, and putting will be taught in a fun, game-like setting.

Ages 7-12. Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 403-8615 or email don@donparsonsgolf.com. | twinlakesgolf.com/junior-golf-1

Twin Lakes Junior Golf Wee

Young golfers will learn golf skills by participating in games expressly designed for them.

Ages 4-6. Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 403-8615 or email don@donparsonsgolf.com. | twinlakesgolf.com/junior-golf-1

UCSB Jr. Lifeguards

Program topics include oceanography, first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, mutual cooperation, competition techniques, and lifesaving methods.

Ages 8-15. Campus Point, Goleta Beach, and UCSB Recreation Ctr.

Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu. | tinyurl.com/UCSBJrLifeguard



UCSB Summer Day Camp

This action-packed, varied, exciting camp will feature swimming, games, arts and crafts, and more with access to the RecCen pool.

Ages 5-14. UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu. | tinyurl.com/SummerDayUCSB

UCSB Surf & Kayak Camp

This camp will feature instruction in surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boogie boarding.

Ages 9-15. Campus Point, UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSBsurf-kayak

UCSB Swim Lessons

Registration opens in mid-April for these private and group swim lessons..

Ages 3-16. UCSB Recreation Center. Call (805) 893-7616 or

email swimlessons@recreation.ucsb.edu. | recreation.ucsb.edu

Valhalla Kids’ Sports Performance Camp and Star Warriors Camp

Experience a fun, high-energy sports camp.

Ages 6-16. Valhalla Martial Arts, Kickboxing and Fitness, 1113 State St. Call (805) 687-1514 or email valhallaetc@gmail.com. | sbmartialarts.com

S.B. PARKS & REC and YMCA CAMPS

A Safe, Fun Summer with S.B. Parks and Rec

This summer, S.B. Parks and Recreation is offering many different camps at some of S.B.’s most iconic locations with full- and part-day camps, summer drop-in, and Junior Counselors. We’ve compiled a list of Parks and Rec camp titles with ages for you to choose from. All summer camp information is available at sbparksandrec.org. Call (805) 564-5418.

FullDayCamps

PartDayCamps

DropInSummer

JrCounselors

Adventure and Ocean Explorers Camp: ages 5-14

Beginning Water Polo: ages 9-14

Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp: ages 6-12

Boogie and Surf Camp: Full or part-day sessions: ages 4-14

Camp Calypso: Channel Islands: ages 13-17

Ceramics Camp: ages 7-14

East Beach Volleyball Camp: ages 9-17

Hearts Horseback Riding Camp: ages 6-10

Junior Lifeguards: Full summer or individual sessions: ages 7-17

LEGO-Inspired Engineering Camp: ages 6-12

Lobster Joe’s Beach Camp: Full-day sessions: ages 6-12

Nature Camp: ages 6-12

Ocean Explorers: ages 5-14

Skate Camp: ages 6-12

Tennis and Beach Camp: ages 7-15

Theater: ages 6-12

Trapeze Camp: ages 6-13

Youth Evolution Basketball Camp: ages 5-11

Youth Evolution Soccer Camp: ages 5-11

YMCA Summer of Discovery

The YMCA is ready to go for Summer Day Camp by offering a safe and fun environment for your child. Ages 2½-18. Visit the website for camp descriptions, locations, and cost.

Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., (805) 969-3288; S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy., (805) 687-7727; Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Rd, Santa Ynez, (805) 686-2037.

ciymca.org/summer-camp

MONTECITO DAY CAMPS

All About the Y, Backyard Wonders, Explorers, Scientific Discoveries, National Treasure, Need for Speed, Animal Kingdom, Deep Sea Adventures, The Y Across the World, World of Games. Ages 5-12.

All About the Y, Backyard Wonders, Explorers, Scientific Discoveries, National Treasure, Need for Speed, Animal Kingdom, Deep Sea Adventures, The Y Across the World, World of Games. Ages 5-12.

MONTECITO SPORTS CAMPS

Basketball, Soccer, Flag Football, Tennis, Sports at the Beach, Sports of all Sorts. Ages 5-12.



S.B. DAY CAMPS

Explorer: ages 8-12

Jr. High Leadership: ages 12-14

Kinder: ages 4.5-5

Pioneer: ages 5-8

S.B. ENRICHMENT CAMPS

Art: ages 6-12

Cooking: ages 6-12

S.B. SWIM CAMPS

Jr. Lifeguard: ages 8-14

Splash: ages 6-12

S.B. SPORTS CAMPS

Basketball: ages 6-12

Flag Football: ages 6-12

Soccer: ages 6-12

STUART C. GILDRED DAY CAMPS

Adventure: ages 7-9

Explorers: ages 10-12

Live Y’er: ages 4-6

STUART C. GILDRED SPORTS CAMPS

Basketball & Tennis: ages 8-13

Football: ages 8-13

STUART C. GILDRED SWIM CAMP

Splash: ages 6-14

YOUTH OVERNIGHT CAMP

Sequoia Sleepaway Camp: ages 9-17