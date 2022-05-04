Collaborating on Climate

Unique Ideas to Fix Our Flailing World

Credit: Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

When I was growing up, climate was a concept, not a challenge. Today’s children think about their impacts on the environment every minute, and it’s not hard to see why gloom and doom may overpower optimism in the face of such daunting outlooks.

But hope survives, and there are very unique — some would even say rather obvious — ways to stem, if not even turn, the tides. This week’s issue brings three such ideas: one rooted in soil, one focused on the sun, and one developed by our own intellectual institutions, all aimed at showing what’s possible to make a difference for our grandchildren’s grandchildren.

—Matt Kettmann

UC Santa Barbara’s John Perlin Illuminates Our Sun-Powered Past, Present, and Future in ‘Let It Shine’

By Nick Welsh | May 5, 2022

The Environmental Alliance of Santa Barbara County Museums initiates collective action.

By Charles Donelan | May 5, 2022

Liz Carlisle’s “Healing Grounds” pairs regenerative agriculture with racial justice.

By Matt Kettmann | May 5, 2022

