Our Home & Garden Special Issue 2022

Our Annual Edition Dedicated to Ideas and Design, Both Indoor and Out

By Leslie Dinaberg | May 19, 2022

Welcome to our annual Home & Garden special issue, the edition run each spring where we explore ideas and designs for indoors and out.

In this year’s collection, we feature a new book all about that most iconic of Montecito gardens, Lotusland, and explain how you can create your own sustainable garden in the backyard. Then we turn to a new Home & Design Collective in the downtown Arts District, head to the library to find free decor resources, and take a look at what it takes, and why, to electrify your house.

Happy designing!

Montecito’s Eccentric Garden Paradise Comes to Life in New Book

Sustainable Gardening and Agricultural Best Practices from Santa Barbara’s CEC and Lotusland

How to Flip the Switch Away from Natural Gas

Free Resources Galore from the Santa Barbara and Montecito Libraries

The New Santa Barbara Arts District Home & Design Collective Brings Biz to State Street

Michelle Beamer’s Retail Showroom Is a Beautiful New Space for Inspiration

Longtime Santa Barbara Wholesaler Takes a Voyage into Retail