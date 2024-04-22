Maravilla Residents “Pump It for Parkinson’s” 

Maravilla Senior Living Community held a “Pump It for Parkinson’s” event earlier this month, collaborating with the National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) in an inspiring display of solidarity with Parkinson’s disease victims. Joining the global challenge set by NIFS for individuals to take 10 million steps in order to fundraise and promote awareness, Maravilla’s residents contributed to the cause by collectively taking more than 30,000 steps.

Note that the average resident age is 85.

This remarkable feat was achieved through a combination of utilizing NuStep cross-trainers (similar to elliptical machines) and walking laps around the living facility’s perimeter.

The event exemplified the determination and community spirit of Maravilla’s residents. A handful of community members battle Parkinson’s. Despite varying degrees of challenges for residents, they came together — demonstrating strength and persistence in completing this challenge.

Jill Hyres, an activities director at Maravilla, emphasized the significance of physical fitness in the lives of residents, highlighting the transformative power it has on not only the body but also the mind and soul.

The residents sometimes lead their own fitness events, inspired by their drive for wellness. They have organized dance parties, modified boxing classes, and various other activities, allowing each resident to find what works best for them. Some may not be able to participate in physical exercises but attend events to support their fellow residents. One 91-year-old member fondly shared that her favorite form of exercise is walking laps around the housing while listening to rock and roll. It’s her physical and mental tonic.

Moreover, ”Pump It for Parkinson’s,” held on April 11, was an empowering event to both be a part of and witness. Through their collective efforts, Maravilla not only raised awareness for Parkinson’s and supported Parkinson’s research, but they also demonstrated with great enthusiasm that age is not a barrier to achieving meaningful goals.