Driver Reportedly Flees Head-on Collision on Hwy. 154

California Highway Patrol Reported a Crash That Forced a Closure for Nearly Two Hours on Thursday, Minor Injuries

Credit: CHP Santa Barbara Twitter @CHP_SantaBarb
Fri May 27, 2022 | 9:24am

A head-on collision between a truck and another vehicle on the San Marcos Pass led to both lanes being closed early Thursday afternoon, according to reports on the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page.

The collision involved a dark-colored Chevy Silverado pickup and a gray Honda sedan, and at least one person suffered minor injuries in the accident. The driver of one of the vehicles was reported to have fled the scene before being detained by the CHP.

At least one lane was blocked on Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road for nearly two hours while emergency personnel cleared the scene, but both lanes were cleared for traffic around 3 p.m. according to the CHP’s social media updates.

