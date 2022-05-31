Police Detain 16 Santa Barbara High School Students After Failed Senior Prank

Santa Barbara police detained 16 Santa Barbara High School students Monday night after nearby residents called 9-1-1 to report loud noises and the sound of breaking glass coming from the Anapamu Street campus.

When officers arrived on the scene, approximately 50-60 high-school-aged individuals fled the school’s main building and ran towards East Canon Perdido Street, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said. Officers detained 16 members of the group and determined they were SBHS students.

The students appeared to be performing a senior prank, Ragsdale said, “that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish, and oysters being placed all over the floors and door handles.” Toilet paper and streamers were tossed into trees around the property as well. “It was also discovered there were numerous items of vandalized property inside the school, including broken windows and items spray-painted,” Ragsdale said.

Principal Elise Simmons was notified and responded to the campus, Ragsdale said, explaining the incident is under police investigation. “The total amount of damage and clean-up costs have yet to be determined,” he said.

