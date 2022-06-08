Outdoor Adventure Gear Guide

Shirt, Headlamp, and Flask to Enhance Your Wilderness Fun

Enjoying nature gets even better with the right gear. Here are three items to enhance the outdoor stoke.

Third Eye Headlamps: Carpinteria contemporary artist Sean Anderson combined technical specs and personalized style to create this headlamp line. From flowers and tie-dye to outer space and just plain black, these bands light up your mood and your campsite. ($12-$50; thirdeyeheadlamps.com)

High Camp Flasks: Just because you’re in the woods doesn’t mean your cocktails should suffer. Ranging in size from 750 to 375 mL and coming with 11 oz. glasses, these feature a magnetic locking system, no-drip lip, and the ability to stay hot or cold for 24 hours. ($85-$125; highcampflasks.com)

High Water Shirt: A groovy-looking collared shirt with built-in functionality for opening and holding beer bottles while keeping your phone and sunglasses safe? Sign us up, California Cowboy! ($145; california

cowboy.com)

Hike to the Historical Museum

Take a Hike, Save the World is the new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum that allows visitors to explore the great outdoors in the comfort of a downtown adobe. Featuring work from 1875 to the present by artists and photographers, it’s a great place to appreciate how many open spaces have been saved from development in the region. And it’s the best exhibit we’ve ever seen when it comes to putting Santa Barbara’s Blue & Green on a proper pedestal. The exhibit will stay until November 13. (136 E. De la Guerra St.; [805] 966-1601; sbhistorical.org.)