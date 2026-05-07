Remember the Alano Club Dance Benefit

The Alano Club of Santa Barbara, in conjunction with Cottage Health, is hosting a Dance Benefit as a major fundraising event on May 16.

Serving Santa Barbara for more than 60 years, the Alano Club’s mission has provided the community a safe and clean place to gather for recovery meetings and fellowship. They offer more than 35 meetings a week for 12 step programs and other recovery groups, serving around 1,300 people a week.

“Our mission is to save lives ‘One Day at a Time,’” said Ellen Radek, executive director of the Alano Club.

The building is more than 100 years old and needs major upgrades at a cost of approximately $2 million. The nonprofit runs solely on the support of grants, donations, and memberships to maintain its crucial role for the community. A fundraising event like this dance benefit will be a game-changer for the club, which needs the resources to finalize and execute the restoration plan.

“The Alano Club stands as a beacon of hope for those coming from local rehab and recovery homes — men, women, and families seeking connection and support,” said Radek.

Cottage Health is sponsoring the upcoming fundraising event, a collaboration spearheaded by Cottage Health Administrator Darcy Keep.

The night wouldn’t be complete without entertainment. The Silver Platters, a band, will be playing live music for the Dance Benefit, with a mix of original and cover songs.

“Our two sets are a high-energy blend of folk rock, country rock, and classic, old-fashioned rock and roll. Between our soulful originals and covers, we’ll have everyone out on the dance floor,” said singer-songwriter Greg Gonce.

Gonce recognizes the ability of music to bring joy to the community. “We aim to provide a restorative and celebratory experience through the joy of music and dance. With an open floor ready for everything from swaying to swinging, we invite the audience to enjoy our original compositions and high-energy covers alike,” said Gonce.

The Silver Platters are proud to perform as a benefit for the Alano Club, donating their debut show to help support the building’s restoration and upgrades.

The BBQ will begin at 6 p.m. and the dancing will follow at 7:30 p.m., with the BBQ costing $10 and the dance costing $15, all going toward the Alano Club. Don’t miss this chance to dance for a cause and support this crucial community center. The Alano Club is located at 235 E. Cota Street in Santa Barbara. See alanoclubsantabarbara.org.