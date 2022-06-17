The Home Page | Charming Staircases and Views That Woo

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 3, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

CINDERELLA WORTHY

Credit: Gavin Palmer

A couple of staircases have caught my eye recently, and both are in local houses that just happen to be on the market. Chase Enright and Anderson & Hurst Associates have a new listing in Ennisbrook that is simply stunning. An elegant villa sits on a south-facing acre with ocean views and spacious gardens outside, yet it was the interior details that really had me gawking, including a curved staircase with detailed wrought-iron banisters that truly made for a sweeping entrance. Check out all the details, including photos both inside and out.

TANTALIZING TILE WORK

Credit: Roy Hathon

Over in the Lincolnwood area of San Roque, the Zia Group has a four-bedroom three-and-a-half-bath custom home that’s oozing with Spanish style from the red-tile roof to the wrought-iron balconies to the romantic trellises and bougainvillea-lined patios. But the custom tile work takes the cake, including the alternating patterns on this staircase that leads from the living room up to the second floor. All the details are here; make sure you watch the video tour to really feel the charm.

VIEWS THAT WOO

Credit: Erik Foote

Another local house with noteworthy tile work is this new listing from the Bartron Real Estate Group. This farmhouse-style home in Mission Canyon has super-cool tile above the stove in the kitchen (take a peek on my friend Jessie Sessions’s Instagram account with photos and video from her recent visit). It’s those views from the backyard that really wooed me. You’ll have to visit to see for yourself, and lucky you! It’s open today from 1-4 p.m. at 1153 Palomino Road.

A HOUSE AHOY!

One of my favorite homes that I’ve written about in my Make Myself at Home column was the only true houseboat in Santa Barbara Harbor. Way back in January 2016, I was invited to “come aboard” and tour the Thomas Jefferson, a Sausalito-style floating home built in 1972. Awash in the lure of the idea of life at sea — even if I never left the harbor — but my fantasies were dashed by well-meaning friends who reminded me that I know absolutely nothing about boats. So I kept both feet on dry land. I think I’ve found the perfect middle ground in the boathouse shown above. At 2,800 square feet, the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home juts out over Lake Placid, giving it a life-at-sea vibe. Now I just need to find the $5.5 million asking price and decide whether I want to move to upstate New York. I think I’d better sleep on it!

This week’s issue of the Independent is our annual ode to outdoor adventure: our Blue & Green adventure guide on the front cover, while the back cover leads to plenty of adventures in real estate!

