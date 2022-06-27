Footloose Friday in Downtown Santa Barbara

Put on your dancing shoes, and don’t forget the leg warmers! Joystix & DJ Darla Bea present a blast from the past with Totally ’80s Prom Night on Friday, July 1. What a fun way to get the Fourth of July holiday weekend festivities started.

“It’s going to be like a totally fun night for sure — so dust off your dancing shoes and get Footloose with us on a Friday night!” said DJ Darla Bea, in her most Valley Girl voice. “I’ve been wanting to collaborate with Joystix again and have done plenty of ’80s-themed nights before, but this will be an actual Prom Night complete with corsages and less awkward dance moments.”

Joystix — one of whom’s Bill & Ted–style “most excellent” guitarists is John Roshell, Indy columnist Starshine Roshell’s husband — is known for new-wave deep cuts and ’80s rock tracks. The band also features Dolan Ingraham on guitar, Jeff Sullivan on drums, George Pendergast on drums, Chris Yasko on vocals and bass, and Carrie Hutchinson on vocals and keytar.

Joystix recently rocked UCSB’s “All Gaucho Reunion,” with Bea as the accompanying deejay. She said, “I’m a fan of their band set list and can’t wait to hear them live again.”

There will be a photo booth, party favors (think ’80s swag like sunglasses, fishnet bracelets, and LED glow sticks), as well as a costume contest, with Prom Queen and King honors for best ’80s costumes, so come dressed to impress. “Tears for Beers” beer, wine, and cider will be available at Draughtsmen Aleworks along with “Night Bites” empanadas at Buena Onda. To top it all off, a portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to the Westside Neighborhood Clinic.

4·1·1

Joystix & DJ Darla Bea present Totally ’80s Prom Night

Friday July 1, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.), 1129 State Street (Courtyard). See nightout.com for tickets.

