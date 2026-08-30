A Stoker nominated graphic novelist, Olivier-nominated playwright, and busy writer-producer whose work spans Broadway, television, and movies, the multi-talented — and clearly multi-tasking — author Arvind Ethan David recently published his first prose novel. A historic thriller set in London in 1905, The Great Game begins as a witty classic mystery, then ratchets up to a race-against-time thriller, and evolves into a deeply felt examination of colonialism, political violence, solidarity, and cultural assimilation.

The novel follows the path of law student and military veteran Balvinder “Bunny” dev Singh, who funds his education by working with the gentleman thief A. J. Raffles. When an imperialist general is brutally murdered in his Mayfair library, the pair find themselves entangled in a widening conspiracy. The investigation draws the attention of an aging, increasingly cynical Sherlock Holmes and an ambitious young Winston Churchill, among other Edwardian celebrity sightings.

David, who counts Douglas Adams among his literary mentors and whose work as a producer includes the Emmy & Grammy award–winning musical Jagged Little Pill, will have a book talk and signing the The Great Game at Chaucer’s Books on Thursday, September 3, at 3 p.m.

See an interview with Arvind Ethan David on the Bookwild podcast here.