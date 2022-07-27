2022 After-School Activities Guide

Find the Perfect Activity from the Arts and Sports to STEM, Building Community, Collaboration, and More in Santa Barbara’s After-School Activities Guide

By Terry Ortega | July 28, 2022

Okay, students, not to put pressure on you, but it’s time to gear up and learn so you can create a better world! Just to be clear, you can do this during the school day, but it’s after school where you can really have some fun. A great way to express yourself is through the arts with acting, dancing, playing an instrument, creating art, and cooking. Sports will get you moving on the pitch, in the ocean, or on the court. Kids can also connect with nature, and teens can build community, practice self-awareness, and express themselves through music and collaboration. STEM-based activities such as math can ignite your passion, and if you want extra academic help with homework and planning, there are programs just for you.

Let the S.B. Independent’s After-School Activities Guide assist you in finding the perfect way to end the day, meet new friends, have fun, and become the innovators that will change the world for the better … no pressure!

Happy back-to-school!

If you want to be listed in next year’s guide, send your listing to afterschool@independent.com June 5-9, 2023. Listings are not automatically rolled over from the previous year without verification.

Arts

The Adderley School Musical Theater Workshops

Workshops will instill confidence in each student and help them discover and develop their unique talents! Ages 4-18. Oct. 3-. $540-$700/session. The Adderley School, 955 La Paz Rd. Email santabarbara@theadderleyschool.com. | theadderleyschool.org

The Adderley School | Credit: Courtesy

Apples to Zucchini Cooking Classes

Teaching kids to cook delicious, nutritious, affordable meals with real food. Eat what you cook and have fun! Grades K-6. Mid-Sep.–mid-Dec. $260/13 weeks. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 886-1206 or email christie@atozcookingschool.org. | atozcookingschool.org

Artstudio 4 Kids

The Art Studio 4 Kids After-School art program offers weekly sessions in person in an outdoor setting. Grades 1-8. Sep.-May 2023. Prices vary. Artstudio 4 Kids, 815 Puente Dr. Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com. | artstudio4kids.com

Callaghan School of Irish Dance

Classes are full of hops, skips, and jumps with high-energy steps mixed with lively music. Ages 5-10. Sep. 5-Oct. 24. $30/class. 11 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 856-8373 or email irishdance805@gmail.com. | irishdance805.com

Clay Studio After-School Clay Camp

Highly trained instructors will lead students through ceramic projects exploring color, line, shape, form, texture, space, and value. Grades 1-12. Sep. 12-Dec. 16. $280-$400/six-week session. Clay Studio, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 565-2529 or email allison@claystudiosb.org. | claystudiosb.org/childrensprogramming

The Dance Network

Join for dance and fitness classes at S.B.’s family-friendly studio. Learn tap, hip hop, ballet, contemporary, break dance, and more! Ages 2-adult. Aug.-June 2023. Starting at $46/month. 5130 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 225-6078 or email thedancenetwork.sb@gmail.com. | thedancenetworksb.com

The Dance Network | Credit: Courtesy

Dance Unlimited

Quality dance classes in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, and combo classes. Ages 4+. Sep. 6-Jun. 17, 2023. $75-$135/month. Dance Unlimited, 5370 Hollister Ave., #1. Call (805) 708-1900 or email sbdanceunltd@gmail.com. | sbdanceunlimited.com

Goleta School of Ballet

This classical ballet school is dedicated to teaching at all levels with a genuine fondness for music and dance. Ages 3-18. Sep. 6-May 26, 2023. Starting at $54-$66/class. 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com. | goletaschoolofballet.com

Goleta School Of Ballet | Credit: Courtesy

InterAct Theatre School

Performing arts with singing, dancing, and acting. Quality musical theater training with performances and weekly classes. Ages 4-16. All year. $279-$558. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com. | InterActTheatreSchool.com

Kindermusik with Kathy & Friends

Music instruction, play instruments, singing and movement classes indoors and outdoors. Learn keyboard/piano, music theory, and explore various instruments in a creative and fun way! Ages 3-8. All year. $75-$105/month. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St., and Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 729-0698 or email kindermusikathy@gmail.com.| kindermusikwithkathy.com

Lights Up! Theatre Company

S.B.’s exciting teen theatre conservatory offers professional, nurturing training with performances at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Choose among musicals, actor’s workshops, and more! Ages 12-19. Sep.-May. Prices vary. The S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Email info@lightsupsb.com. | lightsupsb.com

Lights Up! Theatre Company | Credit: Courtesy

S.B. Dance Arts

Find joy and community at S.B.’s BEST dance studio. Indoor and outdoor classes! Ages one-teen. Aug. 22-May 24. $150+/17 weeks (scholarships available). S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com. | sbdancearts.com

S.B. Dance Arts | Credit: Heidi Bergseteren

S.B. Strings Youth Orchestra

Welcoming enthusiastic beginning, intermediate, and advanced string players. Visit the website for information about ensemble auditions on August 29 or September 4. Ages 4-19. Sundays, Sep. 2022-May 2023. Prices vary. Inquire about location.Email sbstrings@gmail.com. | santabarbarastrings.org

S.B. Museum of Art Fall After-School Classes

Construct, collage, and mix materials to create new narratives from the everyday, inspired by architecture and imagined worlds. Ages 5-12. Sept. 20-Oct. 18. Members: $150/five weeks; non-members: $200/five weeks. Ridley Tree Education Ctr. at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Email communityprograms@sbma.net. | sbma.net/kidsfamilies

South Coast Youth Band

A 31-week after-school music program providing fun band experiences and quality instruction for elementary school students. Beginners are welcome! Grades 4-6. Sep. 19-May 17, 2023. $100/year. Scholarships available. Email scyband@gmail.com. | southcoastyouthband.com

State Street Ballet Academy

Fun dance classes for all ages in a supportive and inclusive environment with annual performances at Lobero and Granada theaters. Ages 1-18. Aug. 22-May 21, 2023. $12-$20/class. 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 or email info@ssb-academy.com. | ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy | Courtesy

Young Singers Club

Weekly confidence and skill-building classes include solo and group singing courses, voice lessons, choreography, acting, microphone technique, performance preparation, with recital opportunities at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and more. Ages 5-12. Sep. 12-Nov. 18. $325/course. 4713 Chandler St. Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com. | youngsingersclub.com

Young Singers Club Children’s Caroling Choirs

Weekly practices include professional vocal training, harmonizing, and performance preparation for costumed caroling at various events such as the Annual Downtown S.B. Holiday Parade and Stow House. Ages 7-17. Sep. 13-Dec. 16. $425/quarter. 4713 Chandler St. Call (805) 280-9802 or youngsingersclub@gmail.com. | youngsingersclub.com

General

AHA! Ally Group

Engaging group discussions, fun and interactive activities, and connecting different perspectives. Community building through the development of healthy, supportive relationships. Grades 9-12. Oct. 4-Dec. 13. Donation-based. Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com.| ahasb.org

AHA! Creative Group

Practice self-awareness, connection, and creative expression through different art media, including writing, painting, music, and theater. Find your artistic voice. Grades 9-12. Oct. 5-Dec. 14. Donation-based. Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com.| ahasb.org

AHA! Creative Group | Credit: Courtesy

AHA! Girls’ Group

Guides young women toward knowing themselves and others and being authentic, assertive, and healthy in relationships. Grades 9-12. Oct. 6-Dec. 15. Donation-based. AHA!, 1207 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com | ahasb.org

AHA! Girls’ Group | Credit: Blake T

AHA! Juniors Group

AHA! Juniors Group will provide a safe, brave space for junior high students to connect and play, learn social-emotional skills, and to have fun and form positive, supportive friendships. Grades 6-8. Oct. 5-Dec. 14. Donation-based. AHA!, 1209 De la Vina St., Ste. A. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com | ahasb.org

AHA!’s EQ Vibes Music Group

Teens will learn to express themselves through music composition and collaboration. No music experience required. Grades 9-12. Oct. 7-Dec. 16. Donation-based. Rose Garden Village Foundation, 525 W. Canon Perdido St. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com | ahasb.org

AHA!’s Littlest Little Farm

Teens will learn regenerative farming skills in a fun, supportive, caring community. Ages 13-18. Aug. 13-Sept. 3. No fee (see stipulations). Address given at orientation. Call (805) 380-8115 or email perla.ahasb@gmail.com | ahasb.org

Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. After-School Program

After-school enrichment in a pro-girl environment: leadership, social and emotional learning, movement, healthy living, life skills, STEM, and homework assistance. Grades transitional K-6. Aug. 29-June 2023. $115/week. Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org. | girlsincsb.org/programs/after-school

Wilderness Youth Project

Kids will participate in adventure, learning, play, and joy, and will connect to nature in small groups guided by mentors. Ages 2.5-18. Aug.-May. $300-$550/season (scholarships available). Various locations in Goleta, S.B., and Carpinteria. Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org. | wyp.org

Wilderness Youth Project | Credit: Courtsey

Education/Stem

California Learning Center

Tutoring, college advising, test prep, and educational consulting. Academic support from review to enrichment for most subjects. Ages 6-60. All year. Prices vary. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or email info@clcsb.com. | clcsb.com

S.B. Math Ellipse Challenging, after-school and/or weekend math enrichment groups for kids who love math and some math contests. In-person and virtual groups. Grades 2-12. $24/hr. Call (805) 680-9950 or email skona@sbfamilyschool.com. | santabarbaramathellipse.org

Sports

Players Academy Clinics

Curriculum-based recreational clinics lead by accredited coaches that aim to develop soccer skills for all ability levels. Birth years 2018-2010. Sep.7-Nov. 14. $175/10 sessions; $300/20 sessions. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 452-0083 or email bianca@santabarbarasc.org. | santabarbarasc.org/recreational programs/clinics

Surf Happens After School Program

The longest-running surf school in S.B. that offers beginning-advanced weekly surf classes. Ages 6-15. Aug. 29-May 2023. $50-$100/session. East side of Santa Claus Ln. Beach, Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com. | surfhappens.com/after-school-program

Surf Happens | Credit: Courtesy

Youth Evolution Basketball

Youth Evolution Basketball serves the community with one goal: to bring alive the sport of basketball to our youth. Ages 3-11. Aug. 31-Oct. 5. $113-$124/session. Carrillo Gym, 102 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5422 or email sports@santabarbaraca.gov. | sbparksandrec.org

Youth Evolution Soccer Youth Evolution Soccer serves the community with one goal: to bring alive the sport of soccer to our youth. Ages 2.5-11. Aug. 27-Oct. 8. $113-$124/session. Cabrillo Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5422 or email sports@santabarbaraca.gov. | sbparksandrec.org