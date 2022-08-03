Celebrating Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2022

A Complete Guide to Fiesta 2022, with a Love Letter to Fiesta, Luminary Profiles for La Presidente, the Spirits, and Saint Barbara

By Terry Ortega | August 3, 2022

I just realized what Fiesta means to me: It’s one of those gatherings that has happened consistently through world wars, depressions, recessions, pandemics, and uprisings. Through all the globular to the granular events, we still celebrate Fiesta. There’s something about that resilience that means even more when times get hard; now in its 98th year, we shouldn’t take this for granted for this is what the true Spirit of Fiesta means.

In this guide, you will learn what the return of Fiesta means to Camie Barnwell in a love letter to Fiesta, and you will get to know this year’s accomplished and strong luminaries La Presidente Maria Cabrera, the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Tara Mata and Layla Gocong, and this year’s Saint Barbara Lynn Kirst. Let the Independent’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days Fiesta assist you in getting the most out of this historical tradition as you plan your activities. Take in the authentic food and drink, dances and songs, parades, and more and experience pride and community as we invite you to be a part of our 2022 Fiesta family!

Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days

Become Acquainted with This Year’s Luminaries La Presidente, the Spirits, and Saint Barbara

Our Appreciation for Old Spanish Days Burns Brighter than Ever This Year

By Camilla Barnwell | August 3, 2022