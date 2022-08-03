Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings

Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days

By Terry Ortega | August 3, 2022

In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.

¡Viva la Fiesta Considerada!

El Desfile de los Niños | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Thursday 8/4

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo

This day belongs to participants ages 7-17 who will begin with horse classes at 9am in the Dome Arena; then at 11am in the Mountain View Arena, there will be Girls’ and Boys’ Goat Tying, Ribbon Jerking, Keyhole, Pole Bending, Single Stake, and Dummy Roping followed by more Pole Bending, Single Stake, and Girls’ Goat Tying at 5pm in the Dome Arena. 9am. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free+. Call (805) 688-5093. sbfiestarodeo.org

Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a docent-led tour of this beautiful Moorish-Spanish building. Tours happen every 30 minutes. 10am-3pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. 11am-5:15pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. | shoplacumbre.com/events

El Mercado del Norte

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! The purchase of a wristband will get you unlimited rides. 11am-10pm. MacKenzie Park, State St. and Las Positas Rd. Admission: free; wristband: $35. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. | sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $15 (purchase on-site). Call (805) 961-5378 or email tim@sbthp.org. | sbthp.org/casacantina

Paseo Nuevo: Viva la Fiesta!

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the website for the full performance schedule. Performances are subject to change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147 | paseonuevoshopping.com/events

S.B. Historical Museum:

Project Fiesta!

View a collection of historic posters, ephemera, historic film footage, costumes including a 1920s charro suit, and more in this exhibition that shows through September 11. Noon-7pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 13 E. De la Guerra. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta

DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios)

Enjoy fare from area restaurants, live music, and dancing on the zoo’s iconic hilltop. All-in-one pricing includes admission, drinks, and food. 5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $150. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-5339 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Digz 2022: DJ Quik and DJ Hecktik

West Coast hip-hop recording rapper and producer DJ Quik with special guests The Baka Boyz and DJ Lazy Boy will get you ready for Fiesta along with DJ Hecktik and host Frank Ramirez in this historic and intimate venue in downtown S.B. You must be a Moose Club member or accompanied by a Moose Club member to attend. 6-11pm. Moose Lodge, 110 W. Victoria St. $75. tinyurl.com/DJQuickMooseLodge

Eos Lounge: 13th Annual Über-Fiesta ’22!

Dark Lights (locals George Pendergast, Lucas Eskin, Jeff Croteau and singer Clare Carey) will serve fresh heavy metal cuts, new wave, and splashes of punk. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. $5-$20. tinyurl.com/UberFiesta22

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Patxi’s Pizza Fiesta 2022

Join the party hosted by K-Deezil with DJ Lazy Boy, winner of 2019’s Red Bull Music 3Style National Championship, the world’s largest global deejay competition; and S.B.’s DJ Hecktik. 10pm-1:30am. Patxi’s Pizza, 515 State St. $30-$50. Ages 18+. tinyurl.com/PatxiFiesta

Friday 8/5

Mercado De La Guerra | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo

Participants ages 7-17 will start the day at 8am with team roping, breakaway roping, and barrel racing, followed by a PRCA (The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) performance at 7:30pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093. sbfiestarodeo.org

Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a docent-led tour of this beautiful Moorish-Spanish building. Tours happen every 30 minutes. 10am-3pm (except during the parade). S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado del Norte

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! The purchase of a wristband will get you unlimited rides. 11am-11pm. MacKenzie Park, State St. and Las Positas Rd. Admission: free; wristband: $35. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. 11am-3:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. shoplacumbre.com/Events

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico)

This historical parade will feature floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city, descendants of local Native Americans, Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and area service clubs and organizations. Noon. Along Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta (Santa Barbara Chromatic Gate). Reserved seating: $30-$50; parking: $20 (proceeds from seating and parking go toward free events). Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $15 (purchase on-site). Call (805) 961-5378. Call (805) 961-5378 or email tim@sbthp.org. | sbthp.org/casacantina

Paseo Nuevo: Viva la Fiesta!

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the website for the full performance schedule. Performances are subject to change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/events

S.B. Historical Museum: Project Fiesta!

View a collection of historic posters, ephemera, historic film footage, costumes including a 1920s charro suit, and more in this exhibition that shows through September 11. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 13 E. De la Guerra. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta

Ida & Robert’s Annual Post-Fiesta Parade Party

This year’s party will be bigger and better than ever with The Bomb at 3pm and DJ Wicked at 6pm. Tacos will be available for purchase. 2pm. Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St. Free. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/PostParadeParty

Loquita’s Fiesta Party

Enjoy flamenco performances, authentic Spanish cuisine including paellas, a jamon carving, raw bar, sherry tasting, and all-you-can-drink Loquita sangria with special guest Lalo Gonzalez, the grandson of Don Julio and Maestro Tequilero at Lalo. 11am-2pm. Loquita Santa Barbara, 202 State St. $125. Call (805) 880-3380. loquitasb.com/events

Sunstone Winery Fiesta Weekend

Celebrate Fiesta with the Latin and classic rock sound of Agua Santa, Spanish and Mexican food (for purchase), and the release of seven new wines! 5-7:30pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugion Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. tinyurl.com/SunstoneFiesta2022

Flor y Canto

See original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century performed by area residents in authentic costumes that will be interwoven with historic narration. Musical numbers will be accompanied by replica acoustic instruments. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Viernes de Fiestas en el Paseo

Celebrate Fiesta at this historic venue that embodies the S.B. tradition of service, style, and hospitality and dance to deejays playing all the right sounds. 9pm-1:30am. El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St., Ste. 10. $15. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/ViernesDeFiestas

Saturday 8/6

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo

Today starts at 8am with Chuck Doss Memorial Old Timers Team Roping, tri-county steer stopping, team roping, Earl Souza Memorial Roping, open-ribbing roping, tri-county tie-down roping, and ladies’ breakaway roping followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 7:30pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093. sbfiestarodeo.org

El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Watch the young people of S.B. and their families walk, ride in wagons, and dance along the new parade on Cabrillo Blvd. from Garden St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta as they wear traditional costumes to celebrate the rich culture of the area. 10am. Free. tinyurl.com/Desfile-DeNinos

Mujeres Makers Market

This two-day pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items with a performance from Puro Flamenco at noon. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com. mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a docent-led tour of this beautiful Moorish-Spanish building. Tours happen every 30 minutes. 10am-3pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbcourthouse.org

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free. tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado del Norte

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! The purchase of a wristband will get you unlimited rides. 11am-11pm. MacKenzie Park, State St. and Las Positas Rd. Admission: free; wristband: $35. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

Paseo Nuevo: Viva la Fiesta!

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the website for the full performance schedule. Performances are subject to change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/events

S.B. Historical Museum: Project Fiesta!

View a collection of historic posters, ephemera, historic film footage, costumes including a 1920s charro suit, and more in this exhibition that shows through September 11. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 13 E. De la Guerra. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta

Sunstone Winery Fiesta Weekend

Celebrate Fiesta with live music and dancing, Spanish and Mexican food (for purchase), and the release of seven new wines! 11:30am-2:30pm: Flamenco with Timo Nuñez; 3:30-5:30pm: Mariachi with Perla de Jalisco; 5:30-7:30pm: Latin singer Lex Borja. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. tinyurl.com/SunstoneFiesta2022

Tardes de Ronda

Children from the S.B. area will don colorful costumes and demonstrate their talents and multicultural heritage with joyful dancing performances. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. 1-5pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. tinyurl.com/TardesDeRonda

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $15 (purchase on-site). Call (805) 961-5378 or email tim@sbthp.org. sbthp.org/casacantina

Old Spanish Days/Fiesta Weekend Ride

Meet in the Funk Zone next to Hotel Californian (36 State St.) and then ride around town on a 15+ mile loop, making brief stops at key Fiesta spots in town and ending at Corazón Cocina inside the S.B. Public Market (38 W. Victoria St.). There will be free food and drinks available with prizes and giveaways. 2-5pm. Free. tinyurl.com/FiestaRide

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org for more information. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Banda Night

Enjoy music from a deejay and a live band. Standing room only. Disfruta de la música de un DJ y una banda en vivo. Espacio para gente de pié únicamente. 9pm-1:30am. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $35. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com/events

25th S.B. Mariachi Festival

This year’s festival will feature Pedro Fernández, Natalia Jiménez, and Mariachi Estrella de México. 5:30pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $79-$199. Call (805) 962-7411. Sbbowl.com

Sunday 8/7

S.B. Historical Museum: Project Fiesta!

View a collection of historic posters, ephemera, historic film footage, costumes including a 1920s charro suit, and more in this exhibition that shows through September 11. Noon-5pm. Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 13 E. De la Guerra. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/fiesta

Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo

Today starts at 8am in the Mountain View Arena with all horse show classes, then team penning and sorting at 8:30am in the Dome Arena followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 2pm in the Dome Arena. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $15-$20. Call (805) 688-5093. sbfiestarodeo.org

Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a docent-led tour of this beautiful Moorish-Spanish building. Tours happen every 30 minutes. 10am-3pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbcourthouse.org

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Shop for fine and contemporary arts and crafts from nearly 150 artists and artisans. 10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free .tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine, live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. tinyurl.com/GuadalupeFiesta

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items with the opportunity to break the piñata at 3pm. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 280-1939 or email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com. mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Sunstone Winery Fiesta Weekend

Celebrate Fiesta with live music and dancing, Spanish and Mexican food (for purchase), and the release of seven new wines! 11:30am-1pm: Zermeño Dance Academy; 1:30-4pm: Latin and classic rock from Suave; 4-5pm: Zermeño Dance Academy. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. tinyurl.com/SunstoneFiesta2022

The Profant Foundations Fiesta Finale 2022!

Honor Santa Barbara traditions with fabulous cuisine and vibrant costumes and music and dancing. Fiesta or cocktail attire required. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-9:30pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $225. Call (805) 450-2001 or email jeprofant@gmail.com. | independent.com/events/fiesta-finale