Santa Barbara County Gets $61K of a $1.39M Settlement with Old Dominion Freight Line

Santa Barbara County will receive $61,130 out of a $1.39 million award settlement struck between multiple California counties and an interstate trucking firm, Old Dominion Freight Line, for hauling hazardous materials and hazardous wastes without the proper permits or without notifying state environmental officials that they were doing so.

Most of that $61,130 will go to the county District Attorney’s office, which joined the litigation launched by the Orange County District Attorney. A small percentage will go to the county’s Department of Environmental Services. Santa Barbara jumped into the litigation because Old Dominion operates a facility out of Santa Maria.

No actual environmental damage was alleged to have occurred; no toxic materials escaped or were released into the environment. Old Dominion, however, failed to comply with multiple state laws designed to reduce the likelihood of such spills by requiring that the transport of such substances be properly reported and done in a safe manner.

