Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title

An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter.

For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas.

In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team to win three in a row and their 10 championships all-time are the most of any organization.

“They were disciplined, focused and committed,” said Foresters head coach Bill Pintard of his team. “ We had some bumps there, but they stuck with it, worked hard, and came through. We finished strong.”

In the championship game, the Foresters jumped all over the Larks in the early innings with two runs in the first and four runs in the second.

Gavin Cash was named player of the game after going 2-for-4 with three RBI’s. The Texas Tech prospect also received the NBC Baseball MVP Award for his performance throughout the tournament after spearheading a Foresters offense that hit for .376 average over the six-game tournament.

Foresters starting pitcher Parker Smith won his second game of the tournament after surrendering just one run in six innings of work. Santa Barbara pitchers posted a 1.31 ERA over the six games and received the Top Pitching Team award.

The Foresters finished the 2022 campaign on a 17-2 run since July 8th and compiled a 31-12 overall record. At the NBC World Series the Foresters outscored opponents 51-12 over the six games.

