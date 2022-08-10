Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. outside the shopping center, where a witness said a car knocked the victim to the ground and drove over her before fleeing the area. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with injuries to her legs and chest. The victim was airlifted to Cottage Hospital, and as of Tuesday was listed in “critical, but stable condition,” according to Lompoc Police spokesperson Sgt. Jorge Magana.

In the investigation, officers learned that 67-year-old Mary Alice Brown, of Lompoc, was behind the wheel. Brown was arrested for felony hit-and-run and is currently in Santa Barbara’s Main Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.