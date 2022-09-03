Book the Date for Planned Parenthood’s Annual Book Sale in Santa Barbara

Students aren’t the only ones getting back to the books this fall. The annual Planned Parenthood Book Sale is back in person at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall September 15-25.

This awesome book sale is a great place to stock up on bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction favorites, children’s books, and all sorts of unusual titles like Throw the Damn Ball – Poetry by Dogs, Normal is Just a Setting on the Dryer, The Sex of a Hippopotamus: A Unique History of Taxes and Accounting, and Moonwalking with Einstein, as well as a large inventory of puzzles, CDs and DVDs among the rows and rows and rows of books.

Not only are there 100,000 gently loved, well priced, and impressively organized books, all of the proceeds support Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s mission of providing families in our community with a wide range of vital education and health care services such as wellness exams, cancer screenings, and reproductive care.

Admission is free, parking is free, and the main sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Avid bookworms may also want to attend the opening night Preview Sale on Thursday, September 15, from 4-9 p.m., where a $30 donation gives you the very first chance to peruse and purchase titles.

For information, visit ppcccbooksale.com or call (805) 722-7870.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.