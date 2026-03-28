Crowds grew in Alameda Park at Santa Barbara’s No Kings protest on Saturday. By 12:30 p.m., thousands of people, many clutching homemade signs with slogans such as “Stop Trump to Save Democracy,” congregated in a wide semi-circle around the park’s stage listening to speakers. But by 1:30 the speeches were over, and the crowd began pouring out onto Anacapa Street, peacefully marching the seven blocks to De La Guerra Plaza.

Myra Paige, one of the protest’s organizers, addressed the Alameda Park crowd. “We all have the same message,” she said. “Say it with me. No ICE, no war, and no kings.”

The crowd repeated her words and then roared.

This No Kings protest is the third in Santa Barbara. More than 3000 communities across the United States held protests on Saturday, including in Carpinteria, Solvang, Lompoc and Santa Maria.Though the unifying theme of the events nationwide was against President Trump, each demonstration focused on issues of regional importance.

The major message expressed at Santa Barbara’s protest? Sustained action: against ICE activities, the resuming of offshore oil drilling, and the high cost of housing, food, and gas.

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Cesar Vasquez, an 18 year old 805 Immigrant Rapid Response organizer from Santa Maria told the crowd: “We will only win this movement if we understand that we must live in discomfort, we must boycott, we must strike, we must patrol, we must give up the funds, give up the view, give up the day off and live within the struggle for resistance.”

805 Immigrant Rapid Response organizer Cesar Vasquez addresses the crowd at the No Kings protest in Santa Barbara on March 28, 2026. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara County’s House Representative, Salud Carbajal, who was unable to attend the event as planned due to last night’s House session, sent a letter read from the stage calling out President Trump for corruption within his administration, his destruction of the environment, and ICE’s draconian enforcement of immigration policies.

Other speakers included Santa Barbara City Councilmember Wendy Santamaria who spoke about rent costs, Maria Salguero, with the Immigrant Legal Defense Center, who spoke about having audacity and confidence in protecting people, and Katie Davis, the chair of the Sierra Club Santa Barbara, who focused on fighting back against the re-opening of the Sable Oil pipeline.

Local students Tallula Borman and Calli Fonua, who have started Indivisible chapters in Isla Vista and at Santa Barbara City College respectively, addressed the crowd about organizing as young adults to fight facism, and Eder Gaona-Macedo, from the Fund of Santa Barbara, who focused on rallying the community to support local organizations.

Several activist groups and non-profits tabled at Saturday’s protest, handing out information on how to get involved with local causes, whether that’s helping identify ICE vehicles, advocating against the re-opening of the Sable Oil pipeline or supporting Planned Parenthood.

After the speeches came the march. The crowd swelled as protestors began walking down Anacapa Street around 1:30 p.m. The numbers of people seemed to triple with groups chanting and singing songs as they progressed to De La Guerra plaza.