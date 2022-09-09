Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum has Reopened

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has announced that Casa de la Guerra, located at 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, is open to the public weekly from Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for SBTHP Advocates (members), SNAP/EBT & CalFresh cards, and children under the age of 16. Visitors receive reciprocal admission at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

José de la Guerra’s room | Credit: Leela Cyd

SBTHP used the pandemic-related closure to significantly upgrade the visitor experience at Casa de la Guerra. New bilingual interpretive panels share information about the family as well as people who worked for the household, and the adobe’s historic role as a community gathering place. Densely atmospheric, hands-on furnished rooms with period lighting provide an immersive environment for visitors that encourages exploration and discovery.

Casa de la Guerra was constructed between 1818 and 1828 for José de la Guerra, the fifth comandante of the Presidio. In addition to his military post, de la Guerra acquired four large ranchos, ran an active commercial trade enterprise, and served as the patriarch for the local community. Casa de la Guerra was the social, political, and cultural center of

Santa Barbara during the Mexican period. José’s children and grandchildren occupied the building until 1943, when the Casa was fully incorporated into the El Paseo complex.

In the 1990s, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation restored the building to its appearance between 1828 and 1858, and now operates the building as a historic house museum. Located downtown, adjacent to State Street, Casa de la Guerra is the only museum in the city of Santa Barbara that focuses on the Californio families who helped build the community in the 19th century. For more information, please call (805) 965-0093 or visit sbthp.org/casadelaguerra.