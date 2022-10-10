Halloween Policing Town Hall in Isla Vista

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – October 7th, 2022 – The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) will be hosting a virtual town hall on October 14th, 2022 from 11:00am-12:00pm PST via zoom.

Isla Vista is a Beloved Community that many call home and whose many residents want to continue to thrive. Though the past few years have been fairly quiet during Halloween; now that UCSB has gone back to offering classes entirely in person, the need to reduce harm and mitigate safety concerns may increase. Anticipating that this year may lend itself towards violence and vulnerability of community members we seek to keep Isla Vista, again, safe and local.

Isla Vista has long endeavored to address issues of public safety, infrastructure, and community services. The planning processes preceding Halloween weekend have raised conversations over increased police presence and increased surveillance. The EVPLA office’s understanding is that Isla Vista Foot Patrol will be using surveillance video cameras to monitor the streets of Del Playa and this has our office very concerned. It is imperative for us to ensure everyone in our community is well informed about the actions and planning of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Thus, this has created great urgency and momentum in ensuring students of all backgrounds and identities feel at peace in their community.

There is a critical need to create spaces in which the community can educate each other about the possible repercussions of increased video surveillance and police presence. Recognizing this, the EVPLA Office of ASUCSB is sponsoring this Town Hall to provide UCSB students with a platform to raise their concerns and ask questions to stakeholders within the community. We want to hear from you – your questions, concerns, and ideas about how this weekend will look for students living in Isla Vista. Please join us! All UCSB students are welcome and encouraged to come and voice your concerns with us.

