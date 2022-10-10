State Route 150 Culvert Improvement Project Near Carpinteria to Get Underway Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to replace a failed culvert on State Route 150 near Carpinteria, a quarter mile west of Gobernador Canyon Road will begin Monday, October 10 continuing weekly until Friday, October 28.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 150 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm and on Fridays from 8:30 am until 2 pm. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes. Most of this road work is expected to be completed under a shoulder closure.

The contractor for this $60,000 project is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County,

residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5