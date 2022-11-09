School Modernization

Serves Multiple Purposes

Tax Dollars at Work at Vieja Valley School

By Leslie Dinaberg | November 10, 2022

The Vieja Valley multipurpose room before (left) and after (right), with teachers able to comfortably gather together for a training in the modernized room | Credit: Courtesy

The stage is finally set! After decades of not having a permanent stage for performances or a place to gather all of the students and their teachers under one roof, Vieja Valley School finally got its modernized multipurpose room this year. The remodeled room is also being used for teacher training sessions, such as the one shown here.

“A big thank-you to our community for passing Measure J,” said Hope Elementary School District Superintendent Anne Hubbard, Ed.D. The district is currently advocating for Measure S, which Hubbard explained is “a five-year extension of the $79 a year parcel tax, and we allow all possible exemptions (seniors, people on disability, and contiguous parcels) for our district. It funds additional classroom staff (instructional aides, advanced academics, and intervention teachers) so that we can keep our student-to-adult ratio low and address our students’ needs.”

See viejavalleyschool.org.