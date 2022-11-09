Schools of Thought 2022

So much of education is about adaptation — teaching students how to think, rather than what to think — a need that became even more evident these past few years, with educational institutions and programs continually testing students’ abilities to adjust and pivot and modify the way they do things, again and again and again! That being said, our local educators all deserve an A+ for hanging in there with our students in what had to have been the worst of times.
And yet, the stories they shared here are overwhelmingly positive. From preparing your child to rock kindergarten, to learning to love reading through the magic of great storytelling, to keeping the beat alive in our public education system, to supporting local students through their college journeys, we’ve got a little bit of something for almost everyone in these pages.
To develop relevant articles for our 2022 Schools of Thought special section, we started by asking the issue’s sponsors to suggest numerous story ideas based on people, projects, or trends that they’re excited about in their schools and organizations. From those suggestions, we developed stories that represent a wide variety of learning experiences in Santa Barbara and produced the editorial content independently. We hope you enjoy the read and learn something new about learning!
