Cover Story By | Wed Nov 09, 2022 | 8:42pm

Schools of Thought 2022

Our Annual Education Guide

Schools of Thought 2022

Our Annual Education Guide

By Leslie Dinaberg | November 10, 2022

Credit: Courtesy; Ingrid Bostrom

So much of education is about adaptation — teaching students how to think, rather than what to think — a need that became even more evident these past few years, with educational institutions and programs continually testing students’ abilities to adjust and pivot and modify the way they do things, again and again and again! That being said, our local educators all deserve an A+ for hanging in there with our students in what had to have been the worst of times. 

And yet, the stories they shared here are overwhelmingly positive. From preparing your child to rock kindergarten, to learning to love reading through the magic of great storytelling, to keeping the beat alive in our public education system, to supporting local students through their college journeys, we’ve got a little bit of something for almost everyone in these pages.

To develop relevant articles for our 2022 Schools of Thought special section, we started by asking the issue’s sponsors to suggest numerous story ideas based on people, projects, or trends that they’re excited about in their schools and organizations. From those suggestions, we developed stories that represent a wide variety of learning experiences in Santa Barbara and produced the editorial content independently. We hope you enjoy the read and learn something new about learning!

How to Prepare Your Child
to Rock Kindergarten

Ready, Set, Go! Expert Tips
to Make Starting School a Success

Games like Simon Says and hopscotch help prepare kids for following directions and playing on the playground. | Credit: Courtesy

Exploring the
Montessori Approach

How Montessori Center School Meets
the Needs of 21st-Century Learners

Dr. Maria Montessori observed that children learn best when they are free to move, free to choose their own work and progress at their own pace. | Credit: Courtesy

School Modernization
Serves Multiple Purposes

Tax Dollars at Work at Vieja Valley School

The Vieja Valley multipurpose room, with teachers able to comfortably gather together for a training in the modernized room | Credit: Courtesy

Serving up
a Love of Literature

Santa Barbara County Education Office’s
70th Annual Breakfast with the Authors

Children’s and Young Adult authors and illustrators recently gathered for SBCEO’s 70th annual Breakfast with the Authors. From left: Bonnie Lady Lee, Andrea J. Loney, Alexis O’Neill, Greg Trine, Nikki Barthelmess, James Burks, Mary Penney Hershey, Joan Bransfield Graham, and Anita Perez Ferguson. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Making Values into Actions

Crane School Embeds Active Learning
into an Updated Credo

Working together on projects helps kids learn and enjoy the experience too. | Credit: Courtesy

Let the Music Play

Santa Barbara Education Foundation
Still Keeps the Beat 

Supporting programs that instill a love of music is a key part of the work of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. | Credit: Courtesy

Food for Thought

Santa Barbara Middle School
Builds Community in the Kitchen

Providing healthy meals to students is just one part of the SBMS Community Kitchen. | Credit: Courtesy

Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools

AHA! Council Circles 

AHA! Council Circles give students and educators a space to talk frankly about what’s on their minds. | Credit: Courtesy

The Promise of Free Education Is Alive and Well

Despite Pandemic Ups and Downs,
the SBCC Promise Still Delivers

The Promise graduates celebrate at La Playa Stadium. | Credit: Courtesy

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.