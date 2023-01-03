San Marcos Rolls to 48-39 Victory Over Dos Pueblos

A fast start and balanced attack was a winning recipe for the San Marcos High girls basketball team as the Royals defeated rival Dos Pueblos 48-39 on Tuesday night in a Channel League contest.

All eight San Marcos players that entered the game reached the scoring column led by Michelle Arrellanes, who finished with eleven points and Mia Martinez-Tomatis, who scored ten points.

“We hadn’t had very many games where every player has {scored} and tonight every player {scored},” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. “What me and my assistant coach Kiara asked them to do was ‘make yourself available for your teammates. Be a better teammate’ and being a better teammate is being available for the next pass and every girl tonight played that way.

San Marcos jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game behind smothering defense and led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.

A layup by Martinez-Tomatis increased the San Marcos lead to 12-4 with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter, but the Chargers managed to stop the bleeding as a 3-pointer by Lauren Robles cut the Dos Pueblos deficit to 15-9 midway through the second quarter.

A basket by Justine Katz brought Dos Pueblos to within 21-15 at halftime.

Katz opened the second half with an offensive rebound and putback to cut the Dos Pueblos deficit to 21-17, but San Marcos responded with a 6-0 run capped off by a Arellanes steal and fast-break layup by Martinez-Tomatis that increased the lead to 27-17 with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Michelle Arellanes drives to the rim. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“Once again a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” said Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murrillo. “Giving up second chances. You guys saw that game, almost every possession it seemed like they got a second chance at it and that’s when they scored the majority of the time.”

Robles knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game with ten seconds remaining in the third quarter to trim the Dos Pueblos deficit to 34-28 going into the fourth quarter, but San Marcos outscored the Chargers 14-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

“DP lives and dies by the 3-pointer so if that’s your bread and butter show us,” Simms said, “Tonight they just couldn’t show us so our defense won out.”

Katz led all scorers with 17 points for Dos Pueblos. Carly Letendre added ten points and Robles chipped in nine points.

The victory improves San Marcos to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in Channel league play. Dos Pueblos dropped to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in Channel league.