Boosting my Body-Battery

at Regenerate Health

Medical Center

Dr. Alexandra Carswell Engle Is One of the Few

PEMF Practitioners in California

By Gareth Kelly

Credit: Courtesy

Zap! Dr. Alexandra Carswell Engle, or Dr. ACE, as she prefers, held my finger and I felt what I can only describe as a shot of low voltage. Not painful in any way, but not something one regularly experiences. I was receiving Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy, or PEMF, at the Regenerate Health Medical Center on the Mesa.

As Dr. ACE got me used to the unusual sensation, she explained the theory behind PEMF. Our bodies are like batteries, she said. They’re electric. But the current can decline over time as we get older, leading to injury and illness. PEMF helps our bodies restore that charge, which facilitates healing, pain relief, and many other beneficial effects.

As luck would have it, I’d been having trouble with my left shoulder, the perfect thing for Dr. ACE to demonstrate on. I lay back and she put a metal plate under my right calf that was connected to an Electron Plus cube device. As Dr. ACE touched me, she completed the circuit, and I felt an electromagnetic pulse flow through my body. Massaging my shoulder, she described how the therapy can awaken “dead” zones in muscle tissue.

When Dr. ACE moved over a dead zone, I felt little in contrast to when she moved to a zone that was very much alive, often resulting in a gentle spasm. The sensation was unusual but by no means uncomfortable. As she began to work on the back part of my shoulder, she told me that while PEMF is decades old, it has seen an uptick in interest over the past few years among naturopathic doctors as the technology has improved. Dr. ACE is one of only a handful of practitioners in California.

By the end of our session, I felt mildly lightheaded but also rather energized. How did my shoulder feel? Pretty good, if I’m honest and it still does a few days later. Maybe I need to get charged up regularly!

1933 Cliff Dr. #27B; (805) 620-7122; regeneratehealthmc.com