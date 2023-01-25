Cover Story By | Wed Jan 25, 2023 | 8:18pm

Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition

Sixteen Ways to Recharge Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition

Sixteen Ways to Recharge
Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

By Indy Staff

Shampoo by Molly Hartog at S.B. Salon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

It’s an overused analogy but that doesn’t make it any less true — put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.

Before you can truly be there for someone else whether it’s a partner, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor (and to continue with the metaphors) your own tank needs to be full. Or at least not empty.

For the Independent’s third annual Self-Care Issue — an idea we launched at the height of the pandemic when personal health, both mental and physical, became the priority — we’ve profiled 16 Santa Barbara businesses and services whose very purpose is to uplift mind, body, and spirit. 

There’s something for everyone, from beauty salons to hockey classes, acupuncture to physical therapy, a cannabis wellness package to a seven-in-one superfood. And even a few new products and concepts you’ve probably never heard of.

Give one a try. Or all of them. Just please take care of yourself, and each other. —Tyler Hayden

An Integrative Approach
to Acupuncture at
S.B. Family Wellness

Jetta Harris Also Offers Cupping, Gua Sha, Moxibustion, and Lifestyle Counseling

By Rebecca Horrigan

Credit: Carl Perry

Salon Patine’s Gateway
to Follicle Bliss

Double-Dose of Pampering Leads to
More Than Just Happy Hair

By Leslie Dinaberg

Salon Patine owner Blair Jackson (left) and the author with her straight hair | Credit: Courtesy

S.B. Salon’s Signature
‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’

Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color

By Sarah Sinclair

Brianna Olcese, owner & stylist of S.B. Salon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Finding Peace and Balance at Aikido of Santa Barbara

Dojo Introduces Students to
a Kinder, Gentler Martial Art

By Callie Fausey

Credit: Courtesy

Tone-Up Santa Barbara
Sees Women Through Grandmotherhood

Zoom Class Based on
Dance, Pilates, and Strength Training Exercises

By Callie Fausey 

Suesan Lazarus Pawlitski leads a class from her sailboat Sugar. | Credit: Courtesy

Luxuriating in the Moment
at Estetica Mia

Jurlique Hydrating Rose Facial Helps
Skin’s Natural Beauty Bloom

By Camille Garcia

Credit: Courtesy

Pieton Physical Therapy Provides Pelvic-Floor Care

‘Motherhood Is an Athletic Event,’
Says Dr. Christine Pieton

By Brandi Rivera

Dr. Christine Pieton | Credit: Courtesy

Hyperbaric Healing
at Alki Wellness 

Dr. Marc Grandle Integrates Pressurized Oxygen Sessions into Chiropractic Practice

By Matt Kettmann

Dr. Marc Grandle | Credit: Courtesy

Boosting my Body-Battery
at Regenerate Health
Medical Center

One of the Few
PEMF Practitioners in California

By Gareth Kelly

Credit: Courtesy

Farmacy Dispensary
Has the Prescription
for Personal Wellness

Santa Barbara’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Now at Three Locations

By Don Brubaker

Credit: Don Brubaker

Feel Like a Kid Again
at Ice in Paradise

Goleta Skating Center Offers Everything from Beginner Lessons to Figure Skating
and Adult Hockey Programs

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Courtesy

Learn to Walk the Right Way at The Training Room

Dr. Mark Brisby Will Teach You His Patented
‘Big Toe Booty’ Technique

By Ryan P. Cruz

Dr. Mark Brisby | Credit: Courtesy

Healthy Relationships
with Food Through
Mindful Eating Institute

Petra Beumer Helps Clients Free Themselves
from Restrictive Dieting

By Tyler Hayden

Petra Beumer | Credit: Courtesy

Sexual Healing for
Both Partners at
Turner Medical Arts 

Dr. Duncan Turner Has Plenty of Tricks up His Sleeve to Keep the Spark Alive

By Tyler Hayden

Dr. Duncan Turner | Credit: Courtesy

Living Happier and Healthier with SOS Nutrients

Plant-Based Superfood Packed with 61 Micronutrients Derived Directly from the Earth

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

Mental Wellness Center Helps Teens Support Teens

Wellness Connection Council
Designed For and Led By High Schoolers

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

