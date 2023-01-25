Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition

Sixteen Ways to Recharge

Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

By Indy Staff

Shampoo by Molly Hartog at S.B. Salon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

It’s an overused analogy but that doesn’t make it any less true — put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.

Before you can truly be there for someone else — whether it’s a partner, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor — (and to continue with the metaphors) your own tank needs to be full. Or at least not empty.

For the Independent’s third annual Self-Care Issue — an idea we launched at the height of the pandemic when personal health, both mental and physical, became the priority — we’ve profiled 16 Santa Barbara businesses and services whose very purpose is to uplift mind, body, and spirit.

There’s something for everyone, from beauty salons to hockey classes, acupuncture to physical therapy, a cannabis wellness package to a seven-in-one superfood. And even a few new products and concepts you’ve probably never heard of.

Give one a try. Or all of them. Just please take care of yourself, and each other. —Tyler Hayden

Jetta Harris Also Offers Cupping, Gua Sha, Moxibustion, and Lifestyle Counseling

By Rebecca Horrigan

Credit: Carl Perry

Double-Dose of Pampering Leads to

More Than Just Happy Hair

By Leslie Dinaberg

Salon Patine owner Blair Jackson (left) and the author with her straight hair | Credit: Courtesy

Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color

By Sarah Sinclair

Brianna Olcese, owner & stylist of S.B. Salon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Dojo Introduces Students to

a Kinder, Gentler Martial Art

By Callie Fausey

Credit: Courtesy

Zoom Class Based on

Dance, Pilates, and Strength Training Exercises

By Callie Fausey

Suesan Lazarus Pawlitski leads a class from her sailboat Sugar. | Credit: Courtesy

Jurlique Hydrating Rose Facial Helps

Skin’s Natural Beauty Bloom

By Camille Garcia

Credit: Courtesy

‘Motherhood Is an Athletic Event,’

Says Dr. Christine Pieton

By Brandi Rivera

Dr. Christine Pieton | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Marc Grandle Integrates Pressurized Oxygen Sessions into Chiropractic Practice

By Matt Kettmann

Dr. Marc Grandle | Credit: Courtesy

One of the Few

PEMF Practitioners in California

By Gareth Kelly

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Now at Three Locations

By Don Brubaker

Credit: Don Brubaker

Goleta Skating Center Offers Everything from Beginner Lessons to Figure Skating

and Adult Hockey Programs

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Mark Brisby Will Teach You His Patented

‘Big Toe Booty’ Technique

By Ryan P. Cruz

Dr. Mark Brisby | Credit: Courtesy

Petra Beumer Helps Clients Free Themselves

from Restrictive Dieting

By Tyler Hayden

Petra Beumer | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Duncan Turner Has Plenty of Tricks up His Sleeve to Keep the Spark Alive

By Tyler Hayden

Dr. Duncan Turner | Credit: Courtesy

Plant-Based Superfood Packed with 61 Micronutrients Derived Directly from the Earth

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

Wellness Connection Council

Designed For and Led By High Schoolers

By Tyler Hayden