Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition
Sixteen Ways to Recharge Your Mind, Body, and Spirit
By Indy Staff
It’s an overused analogy but that doesn’t make it any less true — put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.
Before you can truly be there for someone else — whether it’s a partner, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor — (and to continue with the metaphors) your own tank needs to be full. Or at least not empty.
For the Independent’s third annual Self-Care Issue — an idea we launched at the height of the pandemic when personal health, both mental and physical, became the priority — we’ve profiled 16 Santa Barbara businesses and services whose very purpose is to uplift mind, body, and spirit.
There’s something for everyone, from beauty salons to hockey classes, acupuncture to physical therapy, a cannabis wellness package to a seven-in-one superfood. And even a few new products and concepts you’ve probably never heard of.
Give one a try. Or all of them. Just please take care of yourself, and each other. —Tyler Hayden
