Feel Like a Kid Again

at Ice in Paradise

Goleta Skating Center Offers Everything from

Beginner Lessons to Figure Skating

and Adult Hockey Programs

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Courtesy

The Central Coast may be well known for outdoor activities like biking, surfing, and skateboarding, but ever since opening in 2016, the Ice in Paradise skating rink has been introducing locals to the joys of ice skating with daily public sessions, hockey leagues, and group classes for all ages.

Located near Girsh Park in Goleta, the skating center actually boasts two rinks — a full-size NHL rink and a smaller “studio rink” — an upstairs seating area, and a fully stocked café that offers pizza, snacks, and a big selection of beers on tap.

The pandemic forced Ice in Paradise to cut back on many of its events and programs, but General Manager Erik Norton says they are proud to say that all sessions are back in full force and he hopes to continue building a strong community of skaters of all ages and experience levels. “We’re really involved in trying to make it a community program,” Norton said.

He encourages everybody to try skating, which he says is a fun activity that can be rewarding and a great way to challenge yourself. “When you’re progressing and seeing yourself get better — but also more importantly, doing it with your family and friends — that’s where the magic is,” Norton said.

Newcomers can sign up for any number of classes, ranging from wobbly beginners to speedy experts. On any given day you can find toddlers just learning to stay upright, teenagers practicing their spins, or seniors still ripping it up on the ice.

The beauty of ice skating, Norton says, is that it can be as easy or demanding as you make it. Once you get the hang of it, there’s nothing like it. Something about gliding across the ice instantly makes you feel like a kid again. “It’s an amazing thing,” he said.

Public sessions are $10-$15 per person, or $5 for those enrolled in one of the center’s programs. Teen Night (Fridays) and College Night (Tuesdays) offer free skate rentals with school ID from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6985 Santa Felicia Dr.; (805) 879-1550; iceinparadise.org