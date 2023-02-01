A Locals-Only Sneak Peek at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Zooming in on Opening Night, the Poster Creator, Cinematic Landmarks, and S.B. Documentaries
By Roger Durling, Josef Woodard, and Leslie Dinaberg | February 2, 2023
The star-studded Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits our town February 8-18 and we can’t wait. Here’s the skinny on the opening night film, Miranda’s Victim, a preview of some of the documentaries of special local interest, and a look at the influential career of SBIFF poster artist Patricia Chidlaw. (Hint: She might impact your travel plans.)
