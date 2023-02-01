Cover Story By Roger Durling | Wed Feb 01, 2023 | 8:11pm

A Locals-Only Sneak Peek at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Zooming in on Opening Night, the Poster Creator, Cinematic Landmarks, and S.B. Documentaries

By Roger Durling, Josef Woodard, and Leslie Dinaberg | February 2, 2023

Patricia Chidlaw, “2 Stars, Arlington 2022” | Credit: Courtesy

The star-studded Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits our town February 8-18 and we can’t wait. Here’s the skinny on the opening night film, Miranda’s Victim, a preview of some of the documentaries of special local interest, and a look at the influential career of SBIFF poster artist Patricia Chidlaw. (Hint: She might impact your travel plans.)

Reel Meets Realism

Shining the Light on Artist Patricia Chidlaw

By Roger Durling

Patricia Chidlaw outside The Arlington Theatre | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

By Josef Woodard

Credit: Josef Woodard

True Crime Time
at SBIFF’s Opener

‘Miranda’s Victim’ Director Michelle Danner Excited to Share a Riveting, Important Story

By Leslie Dinaberg

From the SBIFF Opening Night Film Miranda’s Victim | Credit: Courtesy

Looking to the Local
for Docs to Watch

A First Peek at Some of the Films
of Special Interest to Santa Barbarians

By Leslie Dinaberg

‘The Right to Read’ screens on February 12 at 11:40 a.m. at Metro 4. | Credit: Courtesy

